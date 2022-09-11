I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.

I notice that too many people fail to plan ahead when visiting national parks.





The author in West Yellowstone, a small town just outside Yellowstone National Park.



Jordan Erb







If you’re going to spend time in the state’s national parks, including Glacier or Yellowstone, it’s important to plan ahead.

Situated near the state’s border with Canada, Glacier puts Montana’s beauty on spectacular display. In my several times visiting, I’ve hiked its trails covering hundreds of miles, picnicked at its lakes, and eaten wild huckleberries. I’m always in awe of its stunning scenery.

However, some trails see more than 1,500 hikers a day, according to the National Park Service, and during periods of heavy traffic, areas of the park may be shut down to clear out congestion. I always plan ahead and check the status of my desired trails and have a back-up route in mind in case one is too busy or not in operation.

Additionally, until September 11, Glacier is requiring reservations to enter the park, which many visitors don’t realize.

In Yellowstone, the National Park Service has warned of overflowing parking lots and a rise in traffic jams, especially during the pandemic when national parks became areas of refuge for adventure-hungry Americans. In fact, Yellowstone last year saw 4.8 million visitors, surpassing the previous record by nearly 600,000 visitors, and summer is both parks’ busiest season.

I recommend that visitors instead come to these parks during shoulder seasons for a quieter experience, and to plan your visit a year out.

Also, be sure to check for weather-related closures before entering either park. Recently, massive flooding closed entrances to Yellowstone, and in the winter, many roads are closed to cars.