I’m Dying At Kris Jenner Admitting Who Her Favorite Daughter Is While Hooked Up To A Lie Detector

But to me, the juiciest question was when Kylie asked her, “Am I your favorite child?”
And the polygraph expert determined she was telling the truth!!!!
Everyone was shocked. Kris even said, “I can’t go home.”
“I already knew the answer,” Kylie joked.
In fact, on Watch What Happens Live in 2019, Andy Cohen asked Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney who they thought Kris’ current favorite was. They all said Kylie.
Still, though, I’m obsessed with the fact that Kris didn’t give the generic “I love them all the same” parent go-to response.
