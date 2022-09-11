Categories
Celebrities

I’m Dying At Kris Jenner Admitting Who Her Favorite Daughter Is While Hooked Up To A Lie Detector


She answered whether she or her family had “oversea tax shelters,” whether she had anything to do with leaking Kim’s sex tape, and whether Kendall Jenner knew how to cut a cucumber. She answered all “no” — and it was determined as true by the polygraph examiner.

But to me, the juiciest question was when Kylie asked her, “Am I your favorite child?”

And the polygraph expert determined she was telling the truth!!!!

Everyone was shocked. Kris even said, “I can’t go home.”

“I already knew the answer,” Kylie joked.

In fact, on Watch What Happens Live in 2019, Andy Cohen asked Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney who they thought Kris’ current favorite was. They all said Kylie.

Still, though, I’m obsessed with the fact that Kris didn’t give the generic “I love them all the same” parent go-to response.

Love it. You can watch the full segment here.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.