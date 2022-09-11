Inside The Terrible Year That Destroyed Vanessa Paradis And Johnny Depp’s Relationship

Hollywood star Johnny Depp met French actress Vanessa Paradis at a hotel lobby in Paris and at the time he was dating British supermodel Kate Moss. However, in 1998 Depp and Moss broke up, and the actor began dating Paradis. In 1999, their daughter Lily-Rose Depp was born, and in 2002 the couple welcomed their son John “Jack” Christopher Depp III. However, in 2012, Depp and Paradis announced their split.





Today, we’re taking a closer look at just why the two stars broke up. Why is the year 2009 so significant when it comes to the end of the couple’s relationship — and just what role did Amber Heard play in it? Keep on scrolling to find out!





What Johnny Depp And Vanessa Paradis Said About Their Breakup

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Johnny Depp opened up about his split from Vanessa Paradis. “The last couple of years have been a bit bumpy,” Depp said. “At times, certainly unpleasant, but that’s the nature of breakups, I guess, especially when there are kiddies involved.”

While the actor didn’t reveal a specific reason for their split he did say that their work and schedules affected their split. “Relationships are very difficult. Especially in the racket that I’m in because you’re constantly away or they’re away and so it’s hard. It wasn’t easy on her. It wasn’t easy on me. It wasn’t easy on the kids. So, yeah. The trajectory of that relationship — you play it out until it goes, one thing leads to another. So for whatever reason that ­ceases, it doesn’t stop the fact that you care for that person, and they’re the mother of your kids, and you’ll always know each other, and you’re always gonna be in each other’s lives because of those kids. You might as well make the best of it.”

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Vanessa Paradis revealed that things just weren’t working out between them. “Nothing is ever for sure, but when something in love doesn’t work from the beginning, it’s never going to work,” she said.”Don’t push it. Sometimes you could be in an unhappy relationship; you are very much in love with someone, but it’s making you unhappy and you think things can change and you can work it out.”

In an interview with French Elle, Paradis revealed that she doesn’t want to talk about the breakup. “I don’t want to talk about him. Who said that artists should sell their soul, expose everything about themselves?” the actress said. “It’s my duty to promote this movie, and my albums, but can you imagine what it feels like to see people making a business out of your pain.”

For Rolling Stone, Depp revealed that even though the breakup was difficult for him, he chose to stay away from using any substances. “In terms of the breakup, I definitely wasn’t going to rely on the drink to ease things or cushion the blow or cushion the situation,” the actor revealed. “‘Cause that could have been fatal. I felt it was my duty to be real clear throughout that. I had something pretty serious to focus on, really, which was making sure that my kids were gonna be cool.”

Is Cheating The Reason Johnny Depp And Vanessa Paradis Broke Up?

In April 2022, during the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp revealed that he cheated on Paradis with Heard. While Depp and Heard met in 2009 while shooting the movie The Rum Diary, they weren’t linked to each other until 2012 when Depp and Paradis had already parted ways.

However, at the hearing, Depp admitted that he began developing feelings for Heard while they were shooting a shower scene for The Rum Diary. In the comedy-drama movie, Depp portrays Paul Kemp while Heard plays his love interest, Chenault. “During the scene in the shower, where we kissed. I felt something I shouldn’t have, because at that time she had her partner and I had Vanessa. It all started with that kiss in the shower,” Depp admitted.

The Hollywood star went on to reveal that the two also kissed off-screen. “We shared a glass of wine and kisses,” Depp said, revealing that the two spent time together in his dressing room. “Amber wanted to stay, but I realized it was best to leave it at that.” Eventually, the two ended up rekindling their romance, and they even got married.

As of writing, it is unknown whether Paradis knew that her ex kissed Heard while they were still in a relationship. However, many assume that this may have been the reason the two stars ended up parting ways — and that the year 2009 and the shooting of The Rum Diary is what ended up causing the couple’s breakup.