Interpol approached over alleged UK soldiers assault

It comes as authorities in North Macedonia are under pressure to speed up their investigation into the incident – which happened four months ago. The British Army previously formally requested evidence from local investigators, following the accusations being exclusively revealed by Express.co.uk.
Josh (not his real name) was in the Saloon bar near the centre of Skopje, North Macedonia during a trip to the country on May 11. He was drinking with friends when a group of four men he says were visibly intoxicated walked in “looking for a fight”.
After hearing them speak English, he attempted to make polite conversation, and he said the men identified themselves as members of the 16 Air Assault Brigade and said they had been “deployed here on some training”.
Two days later, on May 13, the 16 Air Assault Brigade were named by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) as having been deployed to North Macedonia for a NATO training exercise.
Josh had “no interest” in the “aggressive” behaviour, and so moved to the back of the bar. When he and one of his friends left the bar again 15 minutes later, he said, they launched an attack.
Josh said one of the assailants cracked his head against the curb, leaving him with a brain injury he is still suffering from now, and he has had to take significant amounts of time off work. He says he was also stabbed in the left hand with a broken beer bottle wielded by one of the men.
Both he and a source inside the North Macedonian prosecutor’s office said previously they believed the unit was “not cooperating” with the local investigation – a claim the MoD contests.
An MoD spokesperson told Express.co.uk at the time that as of July 29, the Royal Military Police had not yet been asked for support in the case by the North Macedonian authorities.
However, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said in mid-August the British Army had since “formally requested” a copy of the CCTV evidence “in order to identify the soldiers involved in the event”.
The MoD said that the Royal Military Police had since provided support to North Macedonian investigators after it was requested. But it disagreed with the Foreign Office over the nature of its contact with Interpol concerning the case.
In an email from the British consulate in Sofia on August 26, seen by Express.co.uk, a diplomat wrote: “The Royal Military Police have formally applied, through Interpol, for jurisdiction in this case to allow them to pursue a full investigation.
“We are currently awaiting a decision from the North Macedonian authorities on granting this.”
However, the MoD said that the Royal Military Police had not actively sought to transfer jurisdiction from the North Macedonian authorities, and the engagement with Interpol was to reiterate its support for the local case.
The public prosecutor’s office declined to comment on why this request had been made, but implied it had struggled receiving information from the British Army.
A spokesperson said: “We would only like to mention that the investigation authorities of the Republic of North Macedonia also need the help of the British military police in order to identify the British citizens involved in the event.”
An MoD spokesperson upheld that it did not know the identities of the alleged perpetrators, and so could not say whether they were British Army servicemen.
On the North Macedonian side, a source inside the prosecutor’s office said that it only on July 27 – the day after this website first contacted them – that an official notification was received from the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs including preliminary evidence and some footage.
The source said before then, they had received no evidence from the police.
The earlier statement from the MoD also suggested that the North Macedonian authorities did nothing with the footage they had for at least two months.
An Army spokesperson said: “We are aware of allegations made against service personnel who were deployed on exercise in North Macedonia.
“Jurisdiction lies with the North Macedonian authorities who have sought the help of the Royal Military Police with their investigation, and that support has been offered to them.
“It would be inappropriate to comment while investigations are ongoing.”
