Iran’s commitment to new nuclear deal ‘raises serious doubts’

On Saturday, Britain, France and Germany released a joint statement which said that Iran “continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification”. The three countries said that instead, Iran had raised “separate issues” and “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity”.
Last month, Iran sent its response to the European Union’s proposal to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement.
According to diplomats, Iran wants the United Nations nuclear agency, the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to close its investigations into uranium traces in three areas in Iran.
The IAEA has urged Iran to work with the nuclear agency and give credible answers about the issue.
However, on Monday the IAEA’s Board of Governors plan to meet, and last week the nuclear agency said it believed Iran had further increased its stockpile of uranium.
Britain, France and Germany have released a statement which said: “Given Iran’s failure to conclude the deal on the table, we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation and lack of cooperation with the IAEA regarding its NPT [non-proliferation treaty] safeguards agreement.”
The US rejected Iran’s latest proposal to restore the nuclear deal, as Iran claimed their purpose was a “constructive approach” aimed at “finalising the negotiations”.
A spokesperson for the US state department said last week: “We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU.
“We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive.”
An unnamed US official spoke with Politico and said: “Based on their answer we appear to be moving backwards.”
READ MORE: Stars pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
In a joint statement on Saturday, Britain, France and Germany said: “This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran’s intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA.
“Iran’s position contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardises prospects of restoring the JCPoA.”
Nasser Kanaani, Iran’s spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the statement was “unconstructive”.
He added: “The three European countries are advised to play a more active role in providing solutions to end the few disagreements that remain.
“If such an approach persists, they [Britain, France, Germany] should also take responsibility for its consequences.”
Source link