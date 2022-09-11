Iran’s commitment to new nuclear deal ‘raises serious doubts’

On Saturday, Britain, France and Germany released a joint statement which said that Iran “continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification”. The three countries said that instead, Iran had raised “separate issues” and “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity”.

Last month, Iran sent its response to the European Union’s proposal to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement.

According to diplomats, Iran wants the United Nations nuclear agency, the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to close its investigations into uranium traces in three areas in Iran.

The IAEA has urged Iran to work with the nuclear agency and give credible answers about the issue.

However, on Monday the IAEA’s Board of Governors plan to meet, and last week the nuclear agency said it believed Iran had further increased its stockpile of uranium.

Britain, France and Germany have released a statement which said: “Given Iran’s failure to conclude the deal on the table, we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation and lack of cooperation with the IAEA regarding its NPT [non-proliferation treaty] safeguards agreement.”