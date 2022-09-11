Laura Kuenssberg fortune: How much she makes at BBC

Prior to this during her 2019 general election coverage, she tweeted a false claim that one of former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s aide’s had been assaulted by a Labour activist. Not only this, but in 2021, she faced racism allegations after using the phrase “nitty gritty” while speaking on the BBC podcast Brexitcast, a term that was reportedly banned by Sky Sports over concerns that its origins were linked to the slave trade.

Some of the allegations that Ms Kuenssberg has faced have also turned abusive and in 2017, a bodyguard was hired by the BBC to accompany Ms Kuenssberg to Labour Party Conferences. However, in an interview with Vogue published on August 23, 2022, Ms Kuenssberg said she tries to block out the negative comments.

She said: “It’s a question of what you choose to focus on. It’s horrible that it happens and it shouldn’t happen, and I can see why people get desperately upset about it. I always tried to think, ‘Right, I’ve got this really long list of compelling and important stuff that I’ve got to do today. Am I, therefore, going to allow time and space to sit and look at this? Well… no.’”

Sundays with Laura Kuenssberg airs on BBC One at 9am.