Led Zeppelin concert footage unearthed after 52 years WATCH

At the start of Led Zeppelin’s dominance of 1970s rock, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham performed at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles. An audio recording called On Blueberry Hill has been around for over 50 years and now has now been put to 8mm video footage from that same night.

Eddie Vincent, who was a teenager and attended the Led Zeppelin gig in 1970, told Classic Rock: “I had really great seats. They were right behind the band. I had seats in the front row, right behind John Bonham’s kit. The only problem was that you couldn’t really see John because the gong was there, but he came around and chatted to us while they were doing the acoustic set.

Led Zeppelin would go on to be the most successful band of all time after The Beatles with almost 300 million units sold worldwide.

The group split in 1980 after the sudden death of their drummer Bonham, but over 50 years since their formation their legacy lives on.

