Man defrauded out of £30,000 in ‘very convincing’ bank scam

Thankfully, the PSNI said on this occasion, the victim’s bank reimbursed the money which was stolen, but warned others “have not been so lucky.”

The PSNI said that the scammer was “very convincing” as the scammer used security features designed to protect against scams to gain access to the victim’s account.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock, chairperson of the Scamwise Northern Ireland Partnership, said: “This scam exploits a key security feature which banks have put in place to beat scammers.

“Two factor authentication, known as 2FA, should provide an extra layer of protection to confirm to the bank that the person who they are dealing with is who they say they are.