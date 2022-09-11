Men’s tennis begins season at St. Lawrence Fall Classic – Rochester Institute of Technology Athletics

CANTON, N.Y. — The RIT Men’s Tennis team opened their 2022-23 season at the St. Lawrence University Fall Classic on Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 10-11).

Leading the way for the Tigers was:

Sophomores Christian Berko and Grahith Movva lost their first-round “A” Flight matches, but impressed in the consolation bracket. Berko reached the consolation finals by winning his quarterfinal in a walkover and then defeating Hobart’s Tarang Malhotra 8-5 in the semis. On the other side of the bracket Movva defeated Hamilton College’s Pius Lo 8-6 before losing to Hamilton’s Anson Anderson 8-1 in the consolation semifinals. Berko would then fall to Anderson in the consolation finals, 8-1.

The Tigers also saw success in the “B” Flight consolation rounds, with first-year Brian Bork reaching the consolation finals by defeating Union’s Aidan O’Brien and sophomore Verosh Jayanetti reaching the semis before falling to the eventual consolation champion, Hamilton’s Lorenzo Gunningham.

In doubles, RIT’s Berko and Movva reached the “A” Flight quarterfinals with a 8-7 (7-1) win over an Ithaca duo while Bork and junior Ethan Martin reached the consolation semifinals. RIT also made the semis in the B-flight consolation bracket with the team of Jayanetti and sophomore Max Chang .

The men’s tennis team will return to play at the ITA Tournament, which begins Sept. 30.