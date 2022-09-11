Norway calls on world to support Ukraine’s reconstruction

The international community should contribute to Ukraine’s efforts in post-war reconstruction so that millions of refugees could return home.

That’s according to Norway’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Mona Juul, who spoke at the UN Security Council meeting, Ukrinform’s own correspondent reports.

“Russia’s warfare in urban and populated areas, and the use of heavy explosive weapons, is destroying homes, schools, and hospitals. It is important that we support Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts so that the many millions of forcibly displaced persons one day can return to their homes in Ukraine,” the diplomat said.

Humanitarian and development actors must be engaged in this important work, Juul emphasized.

She added that Norway was “deeply worried” about the reports of forcible transfer of civilians to Russia and occupied territories, as well as the reports of “filtration facilities” run by Russian forces.

Humanitarian actors “must be given unhindered access to all places of detention in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the permanent representative said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UN Security Council is holding a meeting on the threats to international peace and security, dedicated to the latest developments in Ukraine.

Photo: Xinhua/Xie E