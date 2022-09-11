Nvidia RTX 4090 GPUs pop up online with ridiculous price tags

Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU are popping up early at online storefronts, and Gigabyte options seemingly come with an eyewatering price attached. Australian retailers are currently listing overlocked graphics cards for over $3,000 USD, which suggests you might need to pay more for a custom GeForce gaming PC upgrade.

Three Gigabyte RTX 4090 GPUs are currently listed across three storefronts, namely Australian stores PCAOS, Computersperth, and the Vietnamese retailer Kccshop (via Wccftech).

Specific models include the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Windforce 3X, Gaming OC, and Aorus Master, with prices ranging from $4,550.00 AUD ($3113 USD) to $4,270.00 AUD (around $2920 USD). The Windforce 3X listing at Kccshop doesn’t appear to have a price, but it’s seemingly available to preorder.

We’d highly recommend taking these early custom RTX 4090 prices with a hearty grain of salt, as Nvidia hasn’t announced an official RTX 4000 MSRP. The green team may provide us with a reference card price during its upcoming Project Beyond announcement, and that might have a knock-on effect when it comes to preliminary estimates.

Bananas board partner pricing aside, RTX 4090 leaks suggest it’ll be twice as fast as the RTX 3090. Naturally, these unprecedented levels of power could demand a higher price, but with new AMD RDNA 3 GPUs also on the way, the company’s pricing will have to remain somewhat competitive.