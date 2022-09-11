Panicked Russians ‘didn’t have time to finish lunch’ in retreat

Russia’s retreat from more than 40 towns and villages in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region has become a humiliating public display for Vladimir Putin’s war effort. The desperate and rushed nature of the withdrawal has now been exposed as Ukraine troops find mounds of munitions left behind where their owners fled. Channel 4 News’ Paul McNamara reported: “So swift was the Russian retreat, they didn’t have time to finish their lunches according to Ukraine’s most senior soldier.”

He continued: “The flags around Kharkiv are Ukrainian once more.

“In just five days, Ukrainian forces have retaken more territory than Russia has taken since April.”

In several videos shared online, liberated civilians are seen greeting and praising the advancing Ukrainian troops.

In one clip, a Ukrainian soldier jokes that the amount of abandoned Russian tanks means “every one of us can get a tank each”.

JUST IN: Ukraine breakthrough MAPPED: Zelensky’s army now just 25km from Russia