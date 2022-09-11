Pets of the Week: Meet Socks and Max

By Sharon Aron Baron

This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more.

Socks

Meet Socks (A656806). He is a huge ball of love. He may seem tough in his kennel, but he is a sweetheart once you’re next to him. This very attentive and loyal 2-year-old boy came to the Humane Society from Broward County Animal Care. He knows how to sit and stays by your side off the leash. He loves getting treats and does not pull on his leash too hard.

Max

Max (A655027) is a 6-year-old dog waiting to find his perfect match. Unfortunately, his previous owner had to give him up because their landlord wouldn’t allow a dog this size.

Max misses them and looks forward to the day he can meet a family that loves him and will care for him. The staff says he is affectionate with people of all ages and would make a perfect family dog.

When Max arrived at the shelter, he had cataracts. Thanks to generous donors, he had surgery at an eye specialist and spends time in a volunteer foster home until he recovers. J.R. Dunn Jewelers have kindly sponsored his adoption fee.

Adopt

To meet these pets, fill out a pre-adoption application online at www.humanebroward.com. Once completed, visit the shelter located at 2070 Griffin Road, a block west of I-95, opening daily at 11 a.m. For questions, call 954-989-3977 ext. 6

Adoptions are $300 for puppies five months and younger, $150 for dogs six months and older, $100 for kittens five months and younger, and $40 for cats six months and older (Adopt one, get one free).

Located at 2070 Griffin Rd, in Fort Lauderdale.

