Queen’s best brooches: Her Majesty’s most loved jewellery item

From her go-to pearl necklaces to her rare diamond tiaras, Her Majesty had impeccable jewellery taste. But her most loved item, which she was rarely seen without pinned to her lapel, was a brooch.

All the Queen’s brooches had significant meanings, but the Scarab Brooch might have been her most sentimental jewel.

Express.co.uk has looked back at Her Majesty best and most iconic brooches.

It is thought that the monarch had up to around 100 brooches, with special ones on regular rotation.

Her Majesty not only had a vast brooch collection, but it was also one of the most impressive selections in the world.

Jewellery expert Charlotte noted that another of the Queen’s “most sentimental brooches” was the Six Petal Diamond Flower brooch.

Composed of six petals encrusted with diamonds and surrounding a larger singular diamond, the brooch was given to Elizabeth by Buckingham Palace staff on her 21st birthday when she was still a Princess.

A few months after receiving the gift, Elizabeth wore the brooch when announcing her engagement to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten.

Another of the Queen’s best brooches, which was also one of her most colourful, was the Flower Basket brooch.

This jewel was given to Her Majesty by her parents in 1949 to celebrate the birth of her first child and heir, Prince Charles.

The Queen wore the brooch on numerous occasions in her life, including for the christening of her first great-grandchild, Prince George, in 2013.

Charlotte Leigh, jewellery expert at Lottie Leigh Fine Jewellery, told Express.co.uk that this special jewel was worn by the Queen to “symbolise the succession of the royal generations”.

She added: “Due to the array of colours in this brooch, it complimented most outfits, and the Queen wore it with much pride.”

Queen Elizabeth II donned many more of her favourite brooches on regular occasions, and others that stood out in her collection include the New Zealand Silver Fern brooch, the sapphire and diamond Prince Albert brooch, the Canadian Maple Leaf brooch, and the Richmond brooch.

The latter will be remembered as the brooch Her Majesty wore to her husband, Prince Philip’s, funeral in April 2021.