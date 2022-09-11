﻿Russian troops ‘putting on civilian clothes and running away’……..





The former British army officer explained how Russian militants were ditching their uniforms and putting on civilian clothing, in order to blend in and escape the battlefield. Dr Mike Martin explained how Ukrainians managed to push back against the Russian onslaught in Kupiansk and Izum, and win back their land. The former army officer claimed that Russian troops were ill-equipped and their supplies were running out. The ongoing war in Ukraine has been raging for over six months, and with the help of NATO-aligned countries, Ukraine’s armed forces have been able to push back on the illegal invasion.

Dr Martin told Times Radio: “This war has never really been right for Russia, they never had enough troops. “The troops that they have had have been poorly trained, poor morale because of the corruption in the forces they’ve been sort of poorly equipped. “Rather than buying, you know the military grad stuff they bought the cheap stuff and so on and so forth. “And the Ukrainians have had the opposite, you know they’ve got great Western equipment more and more coming along all the time, they’re fighting to defend their homeland, their morale is sky high. “The Ukrainians have been pushing in the South in this place called Kherson which is on the way to Crimea for Ukrainians because Crimea is very important for the Russians that’s really their centre of gravity. “The Russians rushed lots of troops into Kherson to defend it and because they don’t have enough troops overall they thinned out in the Northeast in this place called Kharkiv and also in the Donbas where they had that offensive a couple of months ago.

Dr Martin added: “What the Ukrainians realised was there was this huge opportunity, the Russians were spread very, very thinly and so they took advantage of it, and they just drove a kind of mechanised thrust Eastwards from Kharkiv, which is the second biggest city in Ukraine in the Northeast. “Right through as you said in your intro they took Kupiansk, once they took Kupiansk because that’s a major rail junction, then the Russians had to surrender a place called Izum because they were cut off from supplies, and then it created a kind of domino effect. “And what you actually find in war, war is really about psychology and once you’ve shattered your enemy’s supply and leadership, and its ability to coordinate the whole thing starts to collapse. “And dominoes start to falling, everyone panics, troops start running away and that’s really what we’re seeing amongst the Russian army, large pockets of it you know, putting on civilian clothes and running away or getting annihilated or just pulling out like it’s, it’s a total rout is the only way we can describe it.” READMORE:’A truly United Kingdom’ King Charles and PM Truss to tour UK together after Queen’s death

Reports of Ukrainian soldiers pushing back on the Russian advancement have been steadily emerging for over two weeks. Confirming the news in a statement published on social media, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said: “Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and villages. “Their courage coupled with Western military support brings astonishing results. “It’s crucial to keep sending arms to Ukraine. Defeating Russia on the battlefield means winning peace in Ukraine.” READ NEXT