Security ramps up for Queen coffin procession





Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 in what is understood to be one of her favourite residences. Her state funeral will be held on September 19. This day will also be a bank holiday, the new monarch King Charles III has announced.

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am. Her Majesty has today been moved from Balmoral, where she passed away, to Edinburgh. She has been taken from here to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral. The Queen will late be taken to London for her funeral.

Her Majesty was transported by road through Scottish towns and villages with a heavy security presence surrounding her convoy to ensure safety. Up to 10,000 officers are understood to be involved in what has been described as the largest single security operation Britain has ever seen. The Mail on Sunday described Her Majesty as being protected by a “ring of steel”. Ahead of her coffin’s arrival, officers armed with sniper rifles could be seen on the roof of St Giles’ Cathedral. READ MORE: Ukraine LIVE: Kyiv took more land in 5 days than Russia did in months

This will allow members of the public to pay their respects to the monarch of 70 years. The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in Westminster Hall was the Queen Mother in 2002. At this time, more than 200,000 people queued to view her coffin, according to the BBC.

After the ceremony, Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join that of the Queen. In his first speech as King, Charles III earlier this week said: “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today. “Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where The Queen was Head of State, in the Commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my Mother, as Queen, served the people of so many nations.”