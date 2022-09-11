Seminar on clean environment held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

A seminar on how to keep the environment clean and green was organised by the Voice of Amritsar, a local organisation working for the cause at Saraswati College, Rani Ka Bagh, on Sunday.

While speaking on the occasion, Neeta Mehra, the VOA Head, exhorted the students to shun the use of plastic and other materials which cause pollution. She stressed that plastic is a major cause of pollution, and suggested that the recent ban on the use of single-use plastic items should be followed religiously. The students pledged not to use plastic.