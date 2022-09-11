Categories
Travel

Some of Adirondack Park’s Great Camps are now open to the public


Support local journalism: Find offers for new subscribers here: Special Offers — FLORIDA TODAY.

Trick question: what is the largest park in the United States?

No, it’s not Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon or Great Smoky Mountains, or even all four of these natural behemoths together. The largest park is not a national park at all, but Adirondack Park, which, with roughly 6,000 square miles, encompasses one third of the total land area of New York State.

Long a tourist destination, the park, which has been designated a National Historic Landmark, remains pristine, wild and sparsely populated, except for well-tuned tourist destinations such as Lake Placid.

The very rich — the fortunate few to claim names like Vanderbilt, Morgan, Post, Rockefeller and Guggenheim — forged a unique architectural style, and a way of life, in the Adirondacks well before the end of the 19th century. Here, the Great Camps afforded them another opportunity to lavish money on rustic indulgences, where they enjoyed unrivaled privacy while slumming it in well-heeled style.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.