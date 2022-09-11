Categories
Entertainment

Taylor Sheridan’s New Drama Adds Big Names Already Familiar to Fans of the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe


Taylor Sheridan has a number of series in the works for Paramount+, including a CIA drama called Lioness. Zoe Saldaña was announced earlier this year as the series lead, and Laysla De Oliveira was also named as one of the stars. Now, three more big names have been added to the cast that is already familiar to fans of Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe

Taylor Sheridan — who created the drama Yellowstone attends the show’s premiere at Paramount Studios on June 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Taylor Sheridan | Presley Ann/Getty Images

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA program

According to Variety, Sheridan’s new series Lioness is based on the real-life CIA program of the same name. Saldaña will play Joe, the chief of the spy organization’s Lioness Engagement Team, who recruits Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira) into the program. Joe is also tasked with “training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.