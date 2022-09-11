Tens of thousands of mourners spark London travel chaos

Tens of thousands of people arrived in central London today sparking travel chaos in the capital. The London Underground station Green Park, which is near the Mall and Buckingham Palace, was forced to temporarily close earlier today due to the level of overcrowding. GB News Home & Security Editor Mark White warned that “the crush” near the royal buildings had led to transport chaos.

It is thought the weekend enabled more people from across the UK to travel to London to pay tribute to the late monarch after her passing on Thursday.

Outside of Windsor Castle, Green Park and Buckingham Palace have become the main sites for those wanting to leave flowers, candles, notes, or simply pay their respects.

Mr White said: “There are many, many tens of thousands of people making their way into central London to come down the Mall and into this area around Buckingham Palace.

“There are so many people who want to make this pilgrimage here that some of the tube stations – Green Park for instance – have been temporarily closed because of the crush there.”

JUST IN: Meghan Markle ‘snubbed’ by mourner as royals greet people