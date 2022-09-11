The Loop: Biden makes September 11 pledge, Ukraine’s President mocks Russians, and US Open men’s title fight

Hi there, it’s Monday, September 12. Here are some top stories from around the globe you might have missed, as the Queen’s coffin began the first stage of its journey towards London.

Joe Biden’s call to Americans on September 11 attacks anniversary

It’s September 11 in the United States and the US President has pledged to “never forget” those who lost their lives.

Without naming former president Donald Trump, Joe Biden also again called for Americans to safeguard democracy.

Mr Biden has recently dialled up warnings about what he calls the “extreme ideology” of the former president and his “MAGA Republican” adherents, saying they are a threat to American democracy.

“It’s not enough to stand up for democracy once a year or every now and then,” Mr Biden said.

“It’s something we have to do every single day. So this is a day not only to remember, but also is a day for renewal and resolve for each and every American in our devotion to this country, to the principles it embodies, to our democracy.”

Russians retreat amid huge Ukrainian counteroffensive

Ukrainian firefighters put out a fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv. ( AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov )

Kyiv’s recent push to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded.

But Russia struck back at Ukraine’s infrastructure on Sunday night, causing widespread blackouts, with the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions among those without power, officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked the Russians in a video address before the blackouts, saying “the Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.”

An inquest into Melissa Caddick’s disappearance starts today

The husband and parents of Sydney investment broker Melissa Caddick are expected to give evidence at the two-week-long inquest.

Ms Caddick is accused of misappropriating $23 million worth of investor funds. She went missing from her Sydney home hours after a police raid in 2020.

Police believe Ms Caddick, pictured here with her husband, is dead. ( Supplied )

A magnitude-7.6 earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea

There are reports at least three people have died in landslides resulting from an earthquake which hit outside the city of Lae on Sunday morning.

It may have damaged undersea internet cables as well, with state-owned company DataCo saying operations of its undersea cables linking Port Moresby to Madang and Madang to Sydney have been affected.

Cracks appear in the road at Goroka after Sunday morning’s earthquake in Papua New Guinea. ( Twitter: Insider Paper )

And coming up … the US Open will crown a men’s champion

Norway’s Casper Ruud is taking on 19-year old Carlos Alcaraz right now for the right to hoist that trophy.

They’re both at one set each — Alcaraz won the first, 6-4, with Ruud taking the second 6-2.

You can follow the latest with our live blog.