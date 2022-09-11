Thousands expected to queue overnight to pay respects to Queen





But the Government last night warned anyone hoping to attend they will have to wait for “many hours, possibly overnight”. The guidance, published last night, said: “Please note that the queue is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving.”

“Please consider this before you decide to attend or bring children with you.” Anyone intending on queuing is urged to bring food and drink and a mobile phone charger. Minister said people will not be able to lay Flowers or other tribute items, including candles, soft toys, and photographs, next to the Queen’s coffin. Members of the public will be able to file past the Queen’s coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, and pay their respects to Her Majesty in Westminster Hall from Wednesday. The Queen will lie in state in the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, at the heart of British government, after being brought from Buckingham Place in a slow procession, accompanied by a military parade on Wednesday. The coffin will be carried on a gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, with the King and members of the Royal Family walking behind. Guns will be fired from Hyde Park at one minute intervals throughout the procession, which is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in Westminster Hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 200,000 people queued to view her coffin.

Senior royals are also expected to pay their own tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes. The Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, called a catafalque, in Westminster Hall and will be draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top. Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London. It is thought that up to a million people will visit the coffin. But the Metropolitan Police believes around two million people per day will gather on the streets of London. “It will be like the Notting Hill carnival every day,” a source said. A senior Whitehall insider added: “It is like trying to organise something on a similar scale to the London Olympics in a matter of days.”

The Queen’s coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard and once in Westminster Hall it will be topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre. After the coffin is placed in position in the hall, a short service will be held, attended by the King and members of the Royal Family. Afterwards the public will be allowed to enter. Police and Whitehall insiders have provided an insight into what the capital could look like in the coming days. The Queen’s coffin will arrive in London on a flight on Tuesday, accompanied by her daughter the Princess Royal. The late monarch will then lie in state in Westminster Hall. All those attending the Lying-in-State will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in, with only small bags permitted.