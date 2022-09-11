Categories
Two clues reveal a shift in China’s relationship with the West — and a hidden message


Something fascinating is happening with regard to China right now.

A nation that for many years has shunned engagement with the Western media is changing by the day, a new-found public confidence on display for all to see.

There were two instances over the past week that starkly illustrate this new confidence.

The first example is from Timor-Leste, or East Timor, the poorest country in Asia, where I was visiting on assignment for 7.30.

On the main road through the capital, Dili, which runs along the tiny country’s waterfront, our ABC team saw in the distance a tall man kicking a soccer ball. He was surrounded by scores of children and adults in football outfits, ready to play on this shiny new field.

Hundreds of locals watched as the local media followed every move of this man who’d come bearing gifts.

The man was China’s ambassador to Timor-Leste, Xiao Jianguo. His gift, on this occasion, was a new soccer field. A smart gift — this may be a country of only 1.3 million people but you can tell by the way the children play, endlessly, on fields of dirt, how much they love this sport.

But this was not just any football field. “This is Timor Leste’s first artificial grass football field,” Dr Xiao told me. “They finally have a field which they can use whether it rains or shines.”

What struck me about this event was not so much the gift – all countries make these sorts of donations — but it was Dr Xiao’s confidence in engaging with a foreign journalist. Not just any foreign journalist — an Australian one.

When I first approached him he said he needed to concentrate on the ceremony with the country’s politicians and locals but would seek me out afterwards. A line such as this is frequently used to journalists by Australian politicians who then try to sneak off later.

But not Dr Xiao. He went to the centre of the field and kicked the ball around for a few minutes as a photo opportunity. Once he finished he sought me out. He was ready for the interview.

Things have changed

It’s not long ago that a Chinese diplomat would likely have avoided an Australian journalist with a camera. Even two years ago few diplomats from Beijing would have agreed to be interviewed unless it was carefully controlled.

Dr Xiao set no terms or conditions. He didn’t even ask what I wanted to talk about. We began discussing the new soccer field and I asked him if Australians should be concerned about the growing influence of China?

He didn’t flinch: “I have no idea whether Australia is concerned about the influence of China.”



