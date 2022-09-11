UHS wins tennis match – Uvalde Leader News

Uvalde made it a clean sweep victory over Hondo in high school team tennis competition last Wednesday evening.

Coach Terri Rambie’s Coyotes and Lobos posted a 19-0 win over the Owls, and won nine additional matches.

With their win, the Uvaldeans upped their District 29-4A record to 4-0 and they improved their overall team tennis season record to 13-1.

The Lobos won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches.

Elizabeth Phillips beat Mercedes Trinidad, 6-3 and 6-1, in number-one singles.

Allison Goggans topped Sarah Windrow, 6-1 and 5-2, in number-two singles.

Hope Dube won the number-three singles match, 6-0 and 6-2, over Emily Escamilla, while Victoria Reyes downed Jasmin Longoria, 6-1 and 6-0, in the fourth match.

Elizabeth Amaya won over Nyeli Rivera, 6-0 and 6-0, in the fifth match, and Zoe Faust won the sixth match, 8-0, over Victoria Fuentes.

In extra singles matches, Daren Havelka, Andrea Ortiz, and Sophia Rodriguez were victorious. Elizabeth Phillips and Allison Goggans bested Mercedes Trinidad and Emily Escamilla, 6-1 and 6-2, in number-one doubles. Hope Dube and Zoe Faust won, 6-0 and 6-4, over Jasmin Longoria and Nyelia Rivera in the second match, while Victoria Reyes and Daren Havelka whipped Victoria Fuentes, 6-0 and 6-1, in the third match.

Andrea Ortiz and Sophia Rodriguez won an additional doubles match. In mixed play, Armando Garcia and Elizabeth Amaya defeated David Cowan and Sarah Windrow, 6-2 and 6-4. The Coyotes won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches.

Ty Gonzalez beat Leo Lopez, 6-1 and 6-0, in number-one singles.

Winners of the other singles matches were Jonathon Garcia, Jack Brock, Reilly Mize, Enriquez Ramirez, and Hector Lopez. In additional singles action, winners were Marquez Lopez, Armando Garcia, Jacob Flores, and Erickson Reyes.

Ty Gonzalez and Jack Brock beat Leo Lopez and Cris Castillo, 6-1 and 6-0, in number-one doubles.

Jonathan Garcia and Reilly Mize won over Eli Heyen and Miller White, 6-2 and 6-0, in the number-two match. Jacob Flores and Erickson Reyes defeated Isaac Mullins and Marcus Gutierrez, 6-1 and 6-0, in the third match.