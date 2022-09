Wordle today: Wordle 450 spoiler-free hints for September 12 answer

Monday may not be everybody’s favourite day of the week, but at least there’s a new Wordle puzzle to sink your teeth into. Wordle 450 is live for September 12, which means you’ve got just 24 hours to solve today’s puzzle. If you’re struggling with the latest Wordle puzzle and could do with some help, Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to point you in the right direction. Just head to the bottom of the page for Wordle 450 clues for September 12.

Wordle challenges players to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses. In order to successfully solve the puzzle, you need to pay attention to the colour of the tiles.

If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

If you’re really lucky you might just get the answer on your first go, although the odds are extremely slim.

Because of the popularity of Wordle, there are lots of different variations of the original game, all with their own twist.

There’s a Lord of the Rings themed Wordle called Lordle, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore Wordle game called Quordle – where the aim is to guess four words instead of just one.

If you’re not great with words, then you’ll prefer something like Nerdle, where you’ve got to figure out a maths equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 450 hints, check out the latest clues for the September 12 puzzle below…