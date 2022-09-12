A look at FSU Football’s schedule after Week 2 action

Florida State is 2-0 on the season. They got to enjoy college football carnage during Week 2 action, while they were resting up and enjoying their first of two bye weeks. Below is a quick rundown of Week 2 action for FSU opponents and where they each stand at this early point in the 2022 season:

Duquesne (Saturday, Aug. 27)

The Dukes improved to 1-2 on the season by winning their home opener on Saturday over Thomas More, 34-14. Duquesne out-gained their opponent 506-to-177 in total offense, including a 249-to-47 advantage in rushing yards alone.

LSU (Sunday, Sept. 4)

LSU bounced back on Saturday to improve to 1-1 on the season by defeating Southern, 65-17. Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. Reserve quarterback Garrett Nussmeier also played, throwing for 183 yards, but he threw two interceptions. Defensively, the Tigers allowed just 61 passing yards and 262 total yards to the Jaguars. They host Mississippi State next weekend.

at Louisville (Friday, Sept. 16)

Louisville moved to 1-1 on the season by defeating UCF, 20-14, in a road game played on Friday evening. The Cardinals scored 13 in the second half and shutout the Knights over that same stretch of time. Quarterback Malik Cunningham rushed for 121 yards and recorded a 43-yard rushing touchdown while throwing for 195 yards on 14-of-29 passes. Running back Tiyon Evans rushed for 75 yards and had a single touchdown early in the first half. The Cardinals host FSU on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Boston College (Saturday, Sept. 24)

The Eagles are now 0-2 on the season after losing their Atlantic Coast Conference opener, 27-10, at Virginia Tech. The Eagles trailed 17-3 at the half. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec finished the night 16-of-29 for 144 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception. He was sacked six times, for -25 yards. The Eagles rushed for just four yards in the loss. Virginia Tech got 140 yards through the air and 144 yards on the ground. They had one passing touchdown and a pair of rushing touchdowns. The Eagles host Maine before traveling to face FSU in two weeks.

Wake Forest (Saturday, Oct. 1)

The Demon Deacons moved to 2-0 on the season with a 45-25 victory at Vanderbilt. Quarterback Sam Hartman made his 2022 debut for the Demon Deacons and was 18-of-27 for 300 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. Wake Forest added 151 rushing yards and scored one on the ground. They host Liberty next weekend.

at NC State (Saturday, Oct. 8)

The Wolfpack moved to 2-0 on the season with a 55-3 victory over Charleston Southern. Quarterback Devin Leary led the passing attack with 238 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. The Pack had 321 total yards through the air and five touchdown passes. They also amassed 217 rushing yards as a team and scored twice on the ground, with Leary being the one that ran both of those in. Charleston Southern managed just 150 total offensive yards (114 passing yards/36 rushing yards). NC State hosts Texas Tech this coming weekend.

Clemson (Saturday, Oct. 15)

Clemson is 2-0 on the season after winning on Monday (41-10 over Georgia Tech) and again on Saturday (35-12 over Furman). Through two games, quarterback DJ Ulagalelei is 40-of-59 (67.8%) for 441 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and an interception. Running back Will Shipley has 110 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 20 carries through two games. The most popular target in the passing game has wide receiver been Beaux Collins with seven receptions for 111 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Clemson plays Louisiana Tech on Saturday, with a trip to Wake Forest (9/24) looming in the distance.

Georgia Tech (Saturday, Oct. 29)

Similar to Clemson, the Yellow Jackets played two games in the past six days as they played on Monday (losing 41-10 to Clemson) and then against on Saturday (defeating Western Carolina 35-17). Through two games, quarterback Jeff Sims is 31-of-53 (58.5%) for 264 passing yards, a touchdown, and a pair of interceptions. He also has 89 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Running back Dontae Smith has 132 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 20 attempts in two games. It is worth noting that Western Carolina out-gained Georgia Tech, 390-343, on Saturday, but four turnovers by WCU proved deadly. They host Ole Miss next Saturday.

at Miami (Saturday, Nov. 5)

The Hurricanes moved to 2-0 with a 30-7 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday. The Hurricanes led just 10-7 at the half, but back-to-back quick touchdowns in the third quarter opened the game up for them. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was 21-of-30 for 263 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and an interception. He was sacked four times. Running back Henry Parrish Jr. had 23 carries for 109 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Miami squares off with Texas A&M next weekend.

at Syracuse (Saturday, Nov. 12)

The Orange improved to 2-0 with a 48-14 victory at UConn on Saturday. Quarterback Garrett Shrader had a five touchdown day, three passing and two rushing, as the Orange dominated the Huskies. Shrader was 20-of-23 for 287 yards passing. Running back Sean Tucker had 112 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on 27 carries. The Orange defense allowed just 202 yards (105 passing yards/97 rushing yards). Syracuse hosts Purdue this coming weekend.

Louisiana (Saturday, Nov. 19)

Louisiana improved to 2-0 on the season with a 49-21 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday. They trailed 14-0 at the half, but scored seven straight touchdowns in the second half and 35 unanswered points, to extend their winning streak to 15 games. The quarterback combo of Ben Wolldridge (12-of-13, 169 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns) and Chandler Fields (10-of-21, 141 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns) combined for 310 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. They did allow 323 yards through the air to EMU, but recorded three interceptions. They travel to face Rice next Saturday.

Florida (Friday, Nov. 25)

Florida fell to 1-1 on the season as Kentucky came into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. and defeated the Gators, 26-16. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was just 14-of-35 for 143 passing yards and he was intercepted twice. Kentucky kept him in check on the ground, allowing no runs of greater than four yards by him. The Gators had 136 rushing yards on 30 attempts. Florida allowed 272 yards to the Wildcats, with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis going 13-of-24 for 202 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also rushed for a touchdown. A pick-6 by the Wildcats played a major role in the difference on the scoreboard. Florida should bounce back next week when they host USF.