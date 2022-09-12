All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes and how to cook them

There is a huge list of Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes to cook up in the peaceful life sim, making use of the vast range of ingredients on offer. Cooking up a nutritious meal can provide additional stamina, save inventory space, increase the value of produce, and help towards your Dreamlight total, so it’s a worthwhile activity to participate in.
There are over 160 Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes, so it would take a long time to figure them all out alone. Some can be obtained from completing quests, such as Remy’s ratatouille recipe and Minnie’s picnic favourites: crudites and fish sandwiches. Others can be unlocked by trying different ingredients together. Make sure you endeavour to unlock them all, because any recipe can pop up as one of the favourite things of the day for any of the Dreamlight Valley characters, which increases friendship faster when gifted. You can also serve recipes in Remy’s restaurant for Dreamlight challenges. If there’s one in particular you need, they’re all listed below, alongside how to cook them and the different ingredients to look out for around the valley.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes
When you’re not rustling something up for a specific challenge or gift, one of the most important things to bear in mind when cooking Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes is that they vary in use. When making them to increase your own energy levels, you’re better off cooking four or even five-star recipes for the biggest energy boost. These will also sell for more money at Goofy’s stalls. However, they also require more ingredients, some of which you might have to purchase to begin with, so weigh up the best options for your current needs – and the ingredients available to you.
Food groups and ingredients
The first thing you need to know before looking at the recipes listed below is which ingredients are included in certain food groups. For example, you might see a recipe in which you can include “any sweet”, so you need to know what this includes. This doesn’t quite match up with the list in-game, either. In the in-game ingredient collection list, for example, vanilla is listed under spices and herbs, while sugarcane is listed under grains. In recipes, however, both are considered a sweet. Anything not included below is a separate entity, for example despite being dairy, cheese cannot replace milk in a recipe.
- Vegetables: Asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, corn, cucumber, eggplant, leek, lettuce, okra, onion, potato, pumpkin, spinach, tomato, zucchini
- Fruit: Apple, banana, blueberry, cherry, coconut, gooseberry, lemon, raspberry
- Sweet: Cocoa bean, sugarcane, vanilla
Dairy: Butter, milk
- Shellfish: Clam, crab, lobster, oyster, scallop, shrimp
- Fish: Anglerfish, bass, bream, carp, catfish, cod, fugu, herring, kingfish, lancetfish, perch, pike, rainbow trout, salmon, sole, squid, swordfish, tilapia, tuna, walleye, white sturgeon
- Spice: Basil, garlic, ginger, mushroom, oregano
- Grains: Canola, rice, soya, wheat
Appetisers
One-star recipes
- Cheese Platter: Cheese
- Crackers: Any grain
- Crudites: Carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, or cucumber
- Grilled Vegetables: Corn, eggplant, seaweed, or corn
- Hard-Boiled Eggs: Egg
- Okra Soup: Okra
- Puree: Potato
- Salad: Lettuce
- Seafood Appetizer: Any shellfish
- Tomato Soup: Tomato
Two-star recipes
- French Fries: Canola, potato
- Green Salad: Any vegetable, lettuce
- Marinated Herring: Onion, herring
- Oyster Platter: Oyster, lemon
- Roasted Asparagus: Asparagus, canola
- Sauteed Mushrooms: Mushroom, butter
- Seafood Platter: Two of any shellfish
- Pasta: Wheat, tomato
- Peanut Butter Sandwich: Peanut, wheat
- Porridge: Milk, wheat
- Vegetable Soup: Two of any vegetable
Three-star recipes
- Bell Pepper Puffs: Bell pepper, egg, cheese
- Chili Pepper Puffs: Chili pepper, egg, cheese
- Eggplant Puffs: Eggplant, egg, cheese
- Grilled Veggie Platter: Three of any vegetable
- Onion Puffs: Onion, egg, cheese
- Pizza: Tomato, cheese, wheat
- Porridge with Fruits: Any fruit, milk, wheat
- Potato Puffs: Potato, egg, cheese
- Pottage: Potato, any spice, any vegetable
- Pumpkin Puffs: Pumpkin, egg, cheese
- Zucchini Puffs: Zucchini, egg, cheese
Four-star recipes
- Creamy Soup: Potato, any vegetable, milk, any spice
- Gazpacho: Cucumber, tomato, onion, any spice
- Pickled Herring: Herring, lemon, onion, any spice
- Souffle: Cheese, egg, milk butter
- Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon: White sturgeon, basil, butter, lemon
- Pumpkin Soup: Pumpkin, ginger, milk, any vegetable
Five-star recipes
- Arendellian Pickled Herring: Herring, garlic, lemon, onion, any spice
- Large Seafood Platter: Four of any shellfish, lemon
- Potato Leek Soup: Potato, leek, milk, mushroom, onion
Entrees
One-star recipes
- Grilled Fish: Any fish
- Hors d’Oeuvres: Any spice
- Leek Soup: Leek
Two-star recipes
- Baked Carp: Carp, butter
- Crispy Baked Cod: Cod, wheat
- Fish Sandwiches: Any fish (except cod), wheat
- Grilled Fish Entree: Any fish, any vegetable
- Sake Sushi: Salmon, rice
- Savory Fish: Any fish, lemon
- Scrambled Egg: Egg
- Seafood Salad: Any shellfish, lettuce
- Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish: Anglerfish, peanuts
- Sushi: Any fish (except salmon), rice
- Tamagoyaki: Egg, sugarcane
- Tasty Veggies: Any vegetable, any spice
Three-star recipes
- Apple Cider Glazed Salmon: Apple, salmon, sugarcane
- Carp Salad: Carp, lettuce, lemon
- Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod: Cod, cheese, wheat
- Fish Pie: Any fish, butter, wheat
- Fish Risotto: Any fish, butter, rice
- Fish Salad: Any fish, lemon, lettuce
- Fish Soup: Any fish, milk, any vegetable
- Fish Steak: Any fish, basil, tomato
- Fugu Sushi: Fugu, rice, seaweed
- Hearty Salad: Lettuce, two of any vegetable
- Kappa Maki: Cucumber, seaweed, rice
- Kronk’s Spinach Puffs: Canola, cheese, spinach
- Lemon Garlic Swordfish: Swordfish, garlic, lemon
- Maki: Any fish, seaweed, rice
- Omelet: Egg, cheese, milk
- Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables: Bass, two of any vegetable
- Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables: Tilapia, two of any vegetable
- Sake Maki: Rice, salmon, seaweed
- Seafood Pasta: Any shellfish, milk, wheat
- Seafood Pie: Any shellfish, butter, wheat
- Seafood Soup: Any shellfish, two of any vegetable
- Seared Rainbow Trout: Rainbow trout, tomato, onion
- Simple Fried Perch: Perch, butter, wheat
- Spaghetti Arrabbiata: Chili pepper, tomato, wheat
- Spicy Baked Bream: Bream, butter, chili pepper
- Steamed Fugu: Fugu, garlic, ginger
- Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak: Kingfish, lemon, sugarcane
- Vegetarian Stew: Carrot, onion, potato
- Veggie Pasta: Any vegetable, tomato, wheat
- Veggie Pie: Any vegetable, butter, wheat
Four-star recipes
- Basil Omelet: Basil, cheese, egg, milk
- Chowder: Any shellfish, any vegetable, milk, potato
- Creamy Garlic Scallops: Scallops, butter, garlic, lemon
- Fish ‘n’ Chips: Any fish, canola, potato, wheat
- Fish Pasta: Any fish, garlic, milk, wheat
- Fish Tacos: Any fish, cheese, chili pepper, corn
- Magura Sushi: Tuna, ginger, rice, seaweed
- Margherita Pizza: Cheese, tomato, any spice, wheat
- Mushroom Pizza: Mushroom, cheese, tomato, wheat
- Sole Meuniere: Sole, butter, lemon, wheat
- Tasty Salad: Cucumber, lettuce, any vegetable, any spice
- Tekka Maki: Tuna, rice, seaweed, soya
- Vegetarian Pizza: Two of any vegetable, cheese, tomato, wheat
- Vegetarian Taco: Any vegetable, cheese, chili pepper, corn
- Veggie Casserole: Two of any vegetable, cheese, any spice
- Veggie Skewers: Bell pepper, mushroom, onion, zucchini
Five-star recipes
- Bouillabaisse: Shrimp, any two shellfish, tomato, any vegetable
- Fish Creole: Any fish, any vegetable, garlic, rice
- Greek Pizza: Cheese, onion, tomato, wheat, any spice
- Gumbo: Chili pepper, okra, onion, shrimp, tomato
- Lancetfish Paella: Lancetfish, shrimp, any shellfish, rice, tomato
- Lobster Roll: Lobster, butter, garlic, lemon, wheat
- Mediterranean Salad: Cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, any spice
- Mushu’s Congee: Egg, garlic, ginger, mushroom, rice
- Pan-fried Angler Fish: Anglerfish, potato, tomato, zucchini
- Ranch Salad: Bell pepper, corn, lettuce, onion, tomato
- Ratatouille: Eggplant, onion, tomato, zucchini, any spice
- Teriyaki Salmon: Salmon, ginger, rice, soya, sugarcane
- Tuna Burger: Tuna, any vegetable, lemon, onion, wheat
We’ve been unable to catch a Walleye, so we’ll update the final recipe – Walleye en Papillote – when we have it, though it will likely be some combination of walleye, lemon and herbs.
Desserts
One-star recipes
- Candy: Any sweet
- Fruit Salad: Any fruit
- Plain Snow Cones: Slush Ice
- Shake: Butter or milk
Two-star recipes
- Caramel Apples: Apple, sugarcane
- Fruit Sorbet: Slush ice, any fruit (except lemon)
- Lemon Sorbet: Slush ice, lemon
- Mint Candy: Mint, sugarcane
- Mint Sorbet: Slush ice, mint
- Sweet Slush: Slush ice, any sweet (except sugarcane)
Three-star recipes
- “My Hero” Cookie: Butter, wheat, any sweet
- Apple Pie: Apple, butter, wheat
- Apple Sorbet: Apple, slush ice, sugarcane
- Banana Pie: Banana, butter, wheat
- Berry Salad: Blueberry, gooseberry, raspberry
- Biscuits: Butter, sugarcane, wheat
- Blueberry Pie: Blueberry, butter, wheat
- Cherry Pie: Cherry, butter, wheat
- Gray Stuff: Any dairy or eggs, cocoa, sugarcane
- Ice Cream: Milk, slush ice, sugarcane
- Pawpsicle: Slush ice, sugarcane, any fruit (except apple, or lemon)
- Red Fruit Pie: Raspberry, butter, wheat
- Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie: Gooseberry, butter, wheat
- Sour Snow Cones: Lemon, slush ice, sugarcane
Four-star recipes
- Banana Ice Cream: Banana, milk, slush ice, sugarcane
- Beignets: Canola, egg, sugarcane, wheat
- Carrot Cake: Carrot, egg, sugarcane, wheat
- Cheesecake: Cheese, sugarcane, wheat, any fruit
- Chocolate Chip Cookies: Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane, wheat
- Chocolate Ice Cream: Cocoa bean, butter, sugarcane, wheat
- Chocolate Waffles: Cocoa bean, egg, milk, wheat
- Coconut Cake: Coconut, egg, sugarcane, wheat
- Coconut Ice Cream: Coconut, milk, slush ice, sugarcane
- Crepe: Egg, milk, vanilla, wheat
- Jam Waffles: Any fruit, egg, milk, wheat
- Meringue Pie: Butter, egg, lemon, wheat
- Mint Chocolate: Butter, cocoa bean, milk, sugarcane
- Peanut Butter Waffles: Peanut, egg, milk, wheat
- Red Fruit Sorbet: Gooseberry, raspberry, slush ice, sugarcane
- Tropical Pop: Coconut, any fruit, slush ice, sugarcane
- Vanilla Ice Cream: Milk, slush ice, sugarcane, vanilla
- Waffles: Egg, milk, wheat, any sweet
- Wonderland Cookies: Butter, sugarcane, vanilla, wheat
Five-star recipes
- Aurora’s Cake: Egg, milk, raspberry, sugarcane, wheat
- Banana Split: Banana, milk, sugarcane, slush ice, any sweet
- Birthday Cake: Butter, cocoa bean, egg, sugarcane, wheat
- Pastry Cream and Fruits: Three of any fruit, milk, sugarcane
- Wedding Cake: Butter, egg, sugarcane, vanilla, wheat
How to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley is remarkably simple, especially with all the above recipes at your disposal. All you need is a stove, some coal, and the required ingredients – you don’t even need to have unlocked the recipe.
There are actually a few stoves available to you in order to cook up your Dreamlight Valley recipes. As well as receiving one in your house in an early quest, you can use the stoves in Remy’s restaurant, characters’ houses, the Elephant Graveyard in Sunlit Plateau, and any realms with a stove.
At the stove, simply drag and drop the ingredients from your inventory into the pot, and the fuel will be added automatically, even if it’s in your home inventory. You can also autofill any recipes you’ve already unlocked by selecting the recipe from the list and clicking autofill – just as long as you have all the ingredients on your person.
Now you have all the instructions for cooking in the Disney game, and every Dreamlight Valley recipe available, start gathering all the ingredients you need. You’ll no doubt need increased storage for this, so you should upgrade your house while you’re at it.
