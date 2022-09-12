Categories
Technology

Apple iPhone 14 battery replacement is 43% more expensive than previous generation


In case you are one of those users that like to hold onto their phone for years to come, you might want to know how much a battery replacement of your iPhone 14 would cost. It seems that Apple raised its prices to $99, which is a big jump from last year’s $69. That’s 43% to be exact.

Apple iPhone 14 battery replacement is 43% more expensive than last year

This price applies to all iPhone 14 models – the regular and the Pro ones. This new iPhone 14 batteries are marginally bigger than their predecessors, so it makes us wonder what caused such a big price hike. Not to mention the currently strong dollar makes matters worse for users outside of the US. For instance, a battery replacement in the UK would set you back £105.

Of course, those price tags are for replacements outside the warranty or AppleCare+ coverage. If you battery malfunctions the replacement will be free.

Via



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.