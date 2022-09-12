Beast: 10 Best Animal Attack Movies, According To Reddit

Fan reviews for the latest Universal Pictures survival thriller, Beast, are still pouring in and so far, many appear to have enjoyed it. The movie focuses on widower Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) and his daughters who are hunted down by a rogue lion when they visit a game reserve in South Africa.





The movie provides plenty of thrills and the attacks by the lion are terrifying. Those who’ve already watched it might be yearning for a similar dose of entertainment. From sharks to bears, Reddit users have discussed and debated their favorite animal attack movies.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 Roar (1981)

Stream On Tubi TV

In a similar vein to Beast, all hell breaks loose in Roar when naturalist Hank, who lives with big cats at a ranch in Tanzania, brings his family over. Teggert admits that “even the trailer makes me uncomfortable.”

Roar has been described as “the most dangerous movie ever made” since a total of 70 people were injured during production (via Hollywood Reporter). The mayhem is all there for audiences to see, with attacks happening just about every few minutes. While most animal attack movies focus on a single species, the variety of big cats here keeps audiences guessing as to which type of animal will attack next.

9 The Edge (1997)

Stream On Disney+

In The Edge, Charles, a billionaire, gets stranded in the Alaskan wilderness, a Kodiak bear begins chasing him. TheYoungLiar feels that the movie “has some great acting.”

The Redditor is spot on about the acting as Anthony Hopkins and company bring out the franticness of the characters quite brilliantly while delivering unforgettable lines of dialogue. Fans may also appreciate the fact that the killer animal is not CGI but an actual bear, portrayed by the trained bear, Bart The Bear, which has starred in many movies (via Seattle Times).

8 The Ghost And The Darkness (1996)

Stream On Hulu

Like Beast, The Ghost and the Darkness also features killer lions, in which an angry bridge engineer teams up with a hunter to track down lions responsible for the death of railway construction workers. BugsBee writes, “I loved this movie as a kid and I think as an adult it’s still very entertaining.”

The movie’s thrill lies not in the visuals but in the sound. Before attacks happen, hearts keep pounding as the lions roar from a distance and everyone tries to hide. It’s, therefore, no surprise that The Ghost And The Darkness won Best Sound Editing at the Oscars. The real-life events are depicted accurately too, as such, the movie also serves as a history lesson about the “Man Eaters of Tsavo” and the construction of the Kenya-Uganda railway.

7 The Grey (2011)

Stream On Amazon Prime Video

The Grey is a heart-racing survival thriller about a group of oil company employees, including Liam Neeson’s Ottway, who are forced to fight off hungry wolves when their plane crashes. This Redditor writes, “The city Surf at the end of that movie was just f***ing chilling. Great movie.”

The resilience of both man and animal is what makes the survival thriller an engrossing ride. Whenever an attempted attack fails, the terror still lives on, with the rustling of leaves indicating that they’re about to try again. As for the oil company employees, all kinds of negative emotions pop up. From fear to desperation to confusion, viewers can’t help but pity them in one of Liam Neeson’s hardest hitting fight scenes.

6 Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Shark attack movie Deep Blue Sea features a team of scientists studies mako sharks to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. Of course, the sharks become deadly and start to attack. Redditor freerangechook praises the movie, stating, “super-intelligent sharks….and the best speech ever.”

Since it’s one of the movies where the hero dies early, the sharks get to be the true stars here. Containing them takes quite a while and if it finally happens, the damage caused is far too big. Moreover, the special effects might be unimpressive but the story and dialogue are, most notably Samuel L. Jackon’s epic speech before he is mauled by a shark.

5 Backcountry (2014)

Stream On Shudder

Backcountry is about a couple who gets hunted down by a black bear when they go camping. Redditor carolinemathildes comments, “The sense of dread grows throughout the movie, and when it finally happens, it’s disgusting and scary.”

Few animal attack movies are as tense as Backcountry and that’s because the misfortunes keep piling up despite the protagonists doing their best. Fans are thus left hoping for a miraculous survival. Most of the injuries don’t even come from bear attacks. Whenever a character catches a lucky break, fate punishes them more by making them break a leg or lose a bad containing food.

4 Shakma (1990)

Stream On Shudder

Cult movie Shakma features a less conventional but equally deadly and frightening animal at its centre. Students are forced to fight for their lives after experimental drugs on a baboon cause it to become hostile. Redditor nzerito thinks it’s “pretty good for a film from the late 80s/early 90s in terms of special effects and animal wrangling.”

Shakma could be placed in the guilty pleasure horror movie category since there is no proper character development or dialogue. In spite of that, it provides the same kind of entertainment that most of the best camp horror movies do, with the bear mercilessly picking on the students one by one and audiences wondering who is next.

3 Into The Grizzly Maze (2015)

Stream On Disney+

Into The Grizzly Maze sees two estranged brothers decide to bond by taking a hike together but find themselves getting pursued by a bear. About it, this user simply writes, “that was a great movie.”

As is the case with most bear movies, Into The Grizzly Maze works by depicting the antagonistic animal as extremely vicious and intelligent. Most of the frantic efforts by the brothers don’t result in any form of relief. Like Beast, the movie also highlights and condemns the serious issue of poaching.

2 Jaws (1975)

Stream On Amazon Prime Video

One of Steven Spielberg’s best movies, Jaws is perhaps one of the greatest movies of all time, let alone one of the best animal attack movies to date. MovieMike007 perhaps sums it up best, calling it “the pinnacle of the animal attack genre.”

That the survival thriller has been used as a template for shark movies for decades is proof of its brilliance. The scares aside, the movie stands out because of the legendary director’s creative use of framing and cross-cutting. And let’s not forget John Williams’ legendary yet chilling theme music.

1 Orca: The Killer Whale (1977)

Stream On Tubi TV

In Orca, a killer whale begins hunting down a fisherman after he accidentally kills one of the whale’s mates. DeBrokenMeta compares it to Jaws, saying, “similar yet with a uniquely differing story.”

True to the Redditor’s claim, there are multiple similarities between Orca and Jaws. For audiences looking for a more sympathetic creature, the former could be a better choice since it cuts down on the dialogue and number of human characters and then goes on to focus on the hunt.

Next: 10 Movie Monsters Made By Nature