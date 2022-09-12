Categories
Billings police looking for escapees from Yellowstone County Detention Facility


BILLING, Mont. – The Billings Police Department (BPD) is looking for two people who have escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

They are looking for Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister.

If you locate either, BPD says to not engage and to contact emergency dispatch at 406-657-8200 or 9-1-1.





