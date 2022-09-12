BT, Virgin and Sky rival is offering you free broadband until 2023





Shell Energy is trying to tempt Virgin Media, Sky and BT customers over to its broadband service with the offer of free internet access until 2023. This deal is available across a number of plans including Shell’s Fast service and quicker Superfast Fibre Plus option. Even when the free broadband runs out, Shell has also slashed the price of its bundles with things now starting from as little as £18.99 per month.

If you’re wondering how the free broadband offer works it’s pretty simple. When you sign up, Shell will credit your account with enough money to see you through the next few months meaning you don’t need to pay anything until early next year. For example, if you sign up to Shell Energy Fast Broadband you will receive a one-off bill credit of £50, if you sign up to Shell Energy Superfast Fibre you will receive a one-off bill credit of £65 or if you sign up to Shell Energy Superfast Fibre plus you will receive a one-off bill credit of £85. Sound enticing? Here are all the Shell deals, what speeds will be offered and how much you’ll pay once the free offer ends.

BEST DEALS FROM SHELL Fast Broadband • £18.99 per month – WAS £27.58

INCLUDES • Free access until 2023, 11Mbps downloads, 18-month contract

SEE THE DEAL HERE Superfast Fibre • £21.99 per month – WAS £32.88

INCLUDES • Free access until 2023, 38Mbps downloads, 18-month contract

SEE THE DEAL HERE Superfast Fibre • £23.99 per month – WAS £38.19

INCLUDES • Free access until 2023, 67Mbps downloads, 18-month contract

SEE THE DEAL HERE Before you sign on the dotted line, it’s worth checking that Shell’s speeds will suit your needs as these downloads aren’t massively fast. The basic 11Mbps service is OK for a bit of web access and sending emails but won’t suit busy homes that stream music and movies all day.

Shell’s 68Mbps downloads will be better for more heavy usage including watching content in full 4K and downloading endless movies from online stores. It’s also worth noting that prices will rise next year in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation plus up to 3 per cent. Like most Internet Service Providers, Shell does not guarantee that its monthly fees will remain the same throughout the term of the contract. If that bothers you then you might want to look at what Sky is offering instead. The ISP has just announced that it’s fixing prices for those joining its broadband or TV bundles. One final thing to note is a deal from Sky with the satellite telly firm currently offering fixed pricing for 18 months. That means the cost you pay today won’t change when the usual hikes are announced next year. You can find full details about Sky’s broadband deal here.