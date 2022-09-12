Captain Marvel: Brie Larson brutally responds to criticisms





Over the weekend Disney revealed a slate of new content hitting cinemas and Disney Plus for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars at their annual event: D23. One of the panels focused on the upcoming movie The Marvels, which involves an adventure with Ms Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau (soon to become Photon or another Captain Marvel). After the panel, Brie Larson, the actress behind Captain Marvel / Carol Danvers, was quizzed about her future. And her response was a little barbed.

Larson has received a lot of criticism over the year for her portrayal of Captain Marvel since her movie hit screens. Her character’s narrative and motives were critiqued, especially when compared to that of Captain America’s origins. Film critics also described Larson’s work as “flat” and “nonchalant” (Via We Got This Covered). So, when she was asked on the D23 red carpet about her future as Captain Marvel, she didn’t hold back at all.

WATCH BRIE LARSON’S RESPONSE BELOW Larson was asked by Variety: “How long will you play Captain Marvel for?” She shrugged: “I don’t know,” before looking directly into the camera and hitting out. She said: “Does anyone want me to do it again?” The reporter replied: “Don’t be so modest.” Larson wasn’t done with her response just yet, however. READ MORE: Avengers Secret Wars: Nicolas Cage ‘in talks’ to return as Ghost Rider

Larson was quizzed over how she kept Disney and Marvel’s secrets through filming and press events. But her reply confirmed that she felt “tired” during the film’s production. She said: “On the first [film], I’d be like: ‘You have no idea how many aliens I fought today,’ and that would just be my way of being like ‘I’m tired.'” Going back to talk about her secret-keeping, she added: “I dunno, there’s something about having a secret that’s kinda fun, when it’s this, you know what I mean? And it’s like delightful, I don’t want to ruin the experience for people I want them to go to the theatre, it’s so much fun.”

The landscape of Captain Marvel’s story is going to change drastically in The Marvels. Captain Marvel will be faced with not only Ms Marvel – her biggest fan and the newest member of the MCU – but also Monica Rambeau, who made her debut in WandaVision. Monica is the daughter of her best friend, Maria Rambeau, and someone who also has incredible powers. These two newcomers may be the next replacement for Captain Marvel after she makes her exit from the series. Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel, and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe properties are available to stream on Disney Plus now. SOURCE / SOURCE SOURCE / SOURCE





