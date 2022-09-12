Data Act: Czechia pitches compromise on cloud switching, interoperability, governance

The Czech Presidency of the EU Council circulated a new partial compromise on the upcoming data law related to the conditions for cloud switching, interoperability requirements and cooperation on enforcement at the EU level.

The 9 September text completes the first revision of the rotating Presidency on the Data Act proposal. The compromise will be discussed in the EU Council on the Telecom Working Party on Thursday (15 September).

Scope

The Data Act aims to introduce new rights for users to access the data they contribute to generating. The text has been modified “to clarify that references to products or related services should be understood to include virtual assistants throughout the entire Data Act.”

Moreover, the users will have to right to switch cloud services at no extra cost three years after the entry into force of the new rules. A measure thought to foster competition in the cloud market. The Presidency clarifies that these provisions only apply to infrastructure-as-a-service (Iaas), the most basic layer of computing services.

Cloud switching

The initial draft mandated a transition period of 30 calendar days for switching from one cloud provider to the other. The Czechs introduced the possibility of requesting an extension in case of exceptional circumstances motivated by technical unfeasibility.

The document indicates that, upon request from the customer, the cloud service provider would have to migrate not only its data but also its metadata to another cloud provider or a so-called on-premise system. However, no wording suggests that these switching obligations apply to on-premise systems.

According to added wording, outgoing cloud service would have to facilitate functional equivalence by taking “all measures in their power, including in cooperation with the data processing service provider of the destination service.”

Moreover, the Presidency wants the outgoing service to ensure high levels of cybersecurity during the transfer and the newly-introduced retention period of 30 calendar days following the termination of the contract.

Interoperability

The Data Act is part of a broader EU data strategy that includes setting up sectorial data spaces with governance rules specific to the health, energy and agriculture sectors. The Czechs specified that the essential requirements on interoperability only apply to organisations that are part of such data spaces.

Regarding the essential requirements for interoperability in data spaces, the Czechs changed the text to clarify that automating the execution of data-sharing agreements with tools such as smart contracts is not mandatory.

The cloud service providers must comply with the EU interoperability specification and standards within one year of publication.

Governance

The enforcement architecture is to follow the country of establishment principle. In other words, the competent authority of the country where the organisation in question is headquartered in the EU will lead its cases.

Where the organisation does not have a legal representative in the Union, all member states would have jurisdiction. Still, it will not be possible to duplicate the same proceedings in several countries.

The article on model contractual terms has been expended to mandate the Commission to develop standard contractual clauses for cloud computing contracts.

An article has been added to define the role of the European Data Innovation Board in the application of the Data Act, notably in assisting the Commission on matters related to harmonised standards, secondary legislation and interoperability guidelines.

Moreover, the board, established under the recently-approved Data Governance Act, will advise the Commission to facilitate cooperation among competent authorities via capacity-building, information exchanges in particular on cross-border cases and coordination in terms of penalties-setting.

Sanctions

The Presidency strengthened the principle that an operator cannot be fined twice for the same regulation infringement, mandating that any sanction should be shared with all national authorities and the Commission.

In terms of penalties, the compromise proposed a set of criteria to be considered: the nature, gravity, scale and duration of the infringement, eventual attempts of mitigation or remedy, previous infringements, financial benefits obtained by the infringement and possible aggravating or mitigating factors.

Database Directive

The Data Act reviews the Database Directive, the EU legislation from 1996 that harmonises the application of copyright law to databases, including specific rights for the creators of databases that do not qualify for copyright protection. The Czech Presidency put forth two options for dealing with this point.

The first option entails a broader exclusion of such specific rights when the data is obtained or produced using connected products or related services.

Alternatively, Prague proposes a narrower exclusion of such rights only concerning cases where users exercise their right to access the data they contributed to generating or if the user decides to share such data with a third party.

Future-proofness

Two years after the application of the Data Act, the Commission will have to conduct a review. The Czechs also want the EU executive to assess whether access rights and switching obligations should be applied to other services.

