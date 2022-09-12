Categories
Dave Ramsey suggests how ‘panicked’ woman, 54, can pay off £126k debt


He suggested people consider investing in “good growth stock mutual funds that are averaging what the market is averaging”.

Dave said: “Our goal needs to be debt free first and get your emergency fund and that’s getting your cars paid off or sold.

“Once your emergency fund is in place, you can start putting 15 percent of your income away which is going to be so you can start putting 15 percent of your income away.”

If Denise can start putting 15 percent of her income away, this would be around $12,000 (around £8,700) a year. If she put $1,000 (around £730) a month, for the next 15 – 20 years, towards retirement, he said she “will be fine”.



