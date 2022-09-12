Delhi civic body directs residents to register pets; MCD can detain them if found unregistered

Photo : PTI

dog-bite incidents in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ( New Delhi : Amid the rising cases ofincidents in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi ( MCD ) has urged residents in the city to registerer their pets with the authorities at the earliest. Citing the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act , the authorities said that the civic body can detain an unregistered pet dog found in a public place.

“Under Section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Act 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation. The section also gives power to the MCD to detain a dog found in a public place, if a pet dog is not registered with the civic body. In view of the increasing number of dog-bite incidents, the MCD urges citizens to get their pet dogs registered,” the MCD said.

The civic body’s latest appeal came after a 10-year-old boy was attacked by a pitbull dog at a park in the Sanjay Nagar area of Ghaziabad . The child has got about 150 stitches on his face. Another video that surfaced online recently showed a pet dog biting a little kid inside a housing society lift at Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. Several other dog-bite incidents were also reported from the national capital.

How to register pets in Delhi:

The citizens can register their pets by visiting the MCD’s website by visiting https://mcdonline.nic.in/vtlsdmc.

The applicant must be 18 years or above.

Separate applications shall be submitted for each dog by uploading the necessary documents and paying fees.

An anti-rabies vaccination certificate, a photograph of the animal, residence proof and identity proof of the owner are required for the registration.

The application will be verified by veterinary authorities and a Dog Registration Certificate will be issued.

The certificate will have a token number and a valid QR code.

The civic official warned that penal action will be initiated under DMC Act if the pet owners fail to register. The MCD is aiming to create a robust mechanism to regulate unregistered dog breeding and pet vaccination schedules among other things. The authorities are also preparing a database of pet dog owners.