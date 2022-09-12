Delhi civic body directs residents to register pets; MCD can detain them if found unregistered

“Under Section 399 of the Delhi Municipal Act 1957, it is mandatory to register all pet dogs with the municipal corporation. The section also gives power to the MCD to detain a dog found in a public place, if a pet dog is not registered with the civic body. In view of the increasing number of dog-bite incidents, the MCD urges citizens to get their pet dogs registered,” the MCD said.
How to register pets in Delhi:
The citizens can register their pets by visiting the MCD’s website by visiting https://mcdonline.nic.in/vtlsdmc.
- The applicant must be 18 years or above.
- Separate applications shall be submitted for each dog by uploading the necessary documents and paying fees.
- An anti-rabies vaccination certificate, a photograph of the animal, residence proof and identity proof of the owner are required for the registration.
- The application will be verified by veterinary authorities and a Dog Registration Certificate will be issued.
- The certificate will have a token number and a valid QR code.
The civic official warned that penal action will be initiated under DMC Act if the pet owners fail to register. The MCD is aiming to create a robust mechanism to regulate unregistered dog breeding and pet vaccination schedules among other things. The authorities are also preparing a database of pet dog owners.
