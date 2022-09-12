easyJet travel warning for top holiday destination

easyJet has warned passengers that some airport services in Italy could be impacted by industrial action. Customers have been advised to allow extra time to travel to the airport.
easyJet said: “We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Monday September 12 which will affect some areas in the airport including ground handling services.
“Like all airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.
“We advise customers travelling to or from Italy on Monday September 12 to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker on our mobile app or website: www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker.
“Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.
READ MORE: Stark warning to UK travellers as EU roaming charges reach £1,000
“For cancelled flights only, we advise customers not to travel to the airport but to transfer their flights free of charge or take a refund by logging onto Manage Bookings on easyJet.com or our Flight Tracker.
“In accordance with EU261 regulations, customers will not be entitled to claim for compensation as a result of the industrial action.
“Although this is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all we can to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action.”
easyJet has said that customers impacted by the Italian industrial action will not be entitled to cash compensation.
DON’T MISS
Under current laws, passengers are entitled to compensation if the airline is at fault and the cancellation is last-minute.
Passengers are entitled to an alternative flight on their intended day of travel even if it is on a rival airline.
There may be disruption at Italian airports due to the strike with some members of ground staff involved.
Airports and airlines have been impacted by strike action over the summer across Europe.
READ MORE: Ryanair scraps flights to popular airport
RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.
“The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”
Trains are expected to be busy as many Britons travel to pay their respects to Her Majesty.
Huge crowds have gathered at The Queen’s residences while many have left floral tributes in London’s Green Park.
Source link