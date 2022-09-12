easyJet travel warning for top holiday destination

easyJet has warned passengers that some airport services in Italy could be impacted by industrial action. Customers have been advised to allow extra time to travel to the airport.

easyJet said: “We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Monday September 12 which will affect some areas in the airport including ground handling services.

“Like all airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.

“We advise customers travelling to or from Italy on Monday September 12 to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and to check the status of their flights on our Flight Tracker on our mobile app or website: www.easyjet.com/en/flight-tracker.

“Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.

