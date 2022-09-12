Everything to Drink and Eat at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships

Labor Day may signal the unofficial end of summer, but it also marks the beginning of tennis season in New York.





Fans from all over the world will soon descend upon the grounds of the US Open Championships to watch elite players and exciting matches — including Serena Williams try to win a history-making 24th Grand Slam victory before beginning an “evolution” away from tennis.





And while they’re catching the live matches at the Billie Jean Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, they’ll also be snacking on some of the best and most diverse dining options in all of sports. With a wide array of choices — from celebrity chef-run pop-ups to gourmet food stalls to bars serving speciality cocktails — there’s something for every craving and every budget.





DRINKS





Cocktails. If you don’t post a photo of the Honey Deuce at the US Open, did you even go?! Grey Goose’s signature summer cocktail is back and is as refreshing (and photogenic) as ever. The vodka-spiked lemonade is mixed with raspberry liqueur, garnished with three honeydew melon “tennis” balls, and served in a commemorative US Open cup. Veteran tennis fans know to grab their drinks early in the tournament because the glasses often sell out days before the final matches. For something a little cooler on hot days, opt for a Frozen Honey Deuce — a blended, slushy version of the cocktail — sold at various locations around the grounds.





If you can’t make it to the US Open this year, mix up your own Honey Deuce at home with the recipe Grey Goose shared with PEOPLE.





Grey Goose











Coffee. For a pick-me-up any time, the Lavazza Cafe is the place to stop. Along with a selection of freshly-brewed coffee drinks and boozy coffee-tails, fans can grab of one of their four ready-to-drink, canned cold brews: classic cold brew, nitro cold brew, double shot with oat milk and cappuccino. For a sweet coffee-meets-dessert treat, choose an edible cookie cup option: Cookie Torinese, a cookie cup with cereal, hazelnut cream espresso and whipped cream, and the Cookie Capri, a cookie cup spread with hazelnut cream, espresso and creamy milk.









Summer Drinks: It’s August in New York, and it gets hot. Cool down with a refreshing Pineapple Green Tea (a tropical twist on iced tea) at Poke Yachty or a Strawberry Yuzu Lemonade (a tangy, fruity lemonade) at Korilla BBQ.





Hidden Gems: American Express card members have access to experiences and perks on the grounds—including the Card Member Lounge at the Fan Experience (see Experiences, below) and the exclusive Centurion Suite (for Platinum card and Centurion members). In the suite on the second level of Louis Armstrong Stadium, guests can lounge at the bar and sip on specialty cocktails created by famed mixologist Jim Meehan.





Ben Hider/AP Images for American Express





CELEBRITY CHEF AND FULL-SERVE RESTAURANTS





Fare by Alex Guarnaschelli: The Food Network star returns for the second year with her Italian pop-up, serving dishes like watermelon and feta salad, cavatappi pasta with yellow tomato sauce, and shrimp cocktail. For dessert, the chef will also be serving her baked summer berry crumble, which she shared exclusively with PEOPLE. Get Guarnaschelli’s recipe here or by picking up the new issue of PEOPLE, on stands now.





Darren Carroll/USTA





ACES: It’s a Michelin-starred chef trifecta at the US Open’s seafood restaurant. Chefs Michael White, Ed Brown and Masaharu Morimoto have teamed up to serve a gourmet selection of fresh fish dishes, hand-crafted sushi and maki, and handmade pastas.





The Centurion Suite: American Express Platinum card holders can feast on a selection of dishes created by award-winning chefs Cedric Vongerichten, Michael Solomonov and Ignacio Mattos. Tables at the exclusive restaurant can be booked through Resy throughout the two-week tournament.





Ben Hider/AP Images for American Express











Emirates Sports Cafe: Located on the west side of the South Plaza, this is the spot for a casual meal with waiter service (read: no waiting in lines for your order). Outfitted with large TVs, your group can order a variety of dishes and drinks without missing a minute of the tennis action.









Mojito by David Burke: At the Cuban-American fusion spot at the base of Arthur Ashe Stadium, diners can order appetizers like guacamole and roasted corn and crab dip, or dig into heartier fare like toasted cubano sandwiches and red snapper a la plancha.





Champions by Benjamin Steakhouse: At this stadium outpost of the New York City steakhouse, order their signature Porterhouse steak with creamed spinach and thick-cut bacon strips.









NEW DINING IN THE FOOD VILLAGE





Eataly: The Italian super-emporium is serving up Mediterranean favorites, like tagliatelle bolognese, caprese salad, prosciutto with Parmiagiano and Rossopomodoro pizza.





Taqueria Nixtamal: Stop by for chicken tacos, chips and guacamole, and Mexican-spiced corn on the cob.





Van Leeuwen Ice Cream: The popular ice cream shop offers something for everyone. Choose from options like honeycomb ice cream and vegan cookies and cream caramel swirl to coffee affogato to brown sugar walnut cookie dough. Or, go for the US Open special: The Topspin Treat is vanilla ice cream topped with rainbow sprinkles, cookies and cream crumble and a tennis ball skewer. ⁣









The Crabby Shack: This Brooklyn spot will serve seafood game-day fare, like lobster rolls — both mayo-based and Connecticut-style with butter — and Nashville hot fish sandwiches.









Nourish Spot: For a healthier option, try a fresh smoothie (like their Tropical Dream or Cucumber Mint) and salad (like their hearty, veggie-filled Turkey Salad).





Gourmet Garage: Choose from sandwiches (like their turkey and brie on focaccia) or sushi (like the lobster volcano roll) or chilled fruit (like their watermelon salad).









EXPERIENCES





The Mixer” Video Series: Hosted by Peloton star Ally Love and presented by Emirates, the series will stream between matches on select evenings,. The episodes with feature interviews with celebrities attending the matches as well as experiences from within the luxurious, center-court Emirates suite at Arthur Ashe stadium.









American Express Fan Experience: Located near the main entrance to the grounds, the Fan Experience is open to all ticket-holders. Card members, however, will be able to play Glow Tennis on the digital courts and receive complimentary tennis-themed manicures. Keep a look out for celebrities as they visit to meet and greet fans.





Emirates Ball Flight: The fan-favorite tradition continues! After each match, members of the Emirates cabin crew gives the winning player(s) tennis balls to sign before he or she hits them out into the crowd — and three lucky fans go home with the ultimate souvenir, courtesy of the official airline of the tournament.





Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.