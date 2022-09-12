Forspoken’s Speed And Simplicity Make You A Spidey-Like Sorcerer

If you imagine Spider-Man slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it’s like to play Forspoken. Square Enix’s upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and all manner of magical bombardments to create an experience that encourages you to think on your feet and defeat enemies with overwhelming force.
Square Enix recently gave GameSpot a chance to play about an hour of Forspoken in a curated demo. We didn’t play the actual game, but rather, a specifically crafted slice that demonstrated how Forspoken will feel and also gave us a sense of how its open world will work. While the demo didn’t demonstrate exactly what the full game will be like, it did give a sense of the moment-to-moment experience, how its traversal and combat systems work, and how it might stack up to similar games in the open-world genre.