Franklin Police officer Legieza recovers after heart attack


Franklin Police Lt. Scott Legieza, center, father of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza, is consoled by a friend before a candlelight vigil for his son at the Fellowship Bible Church on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Brentwood, Tenn. Legieza was killed in a head-on collision on Franklin Road while heading back to the precinct at the end of his shift Thursday morning.

Scott Legieza didn’t realize how serious the pain he felt really was.

The Franklin police officer was on a Caribbean cruise last month, celebrating a belated honeymoon with his wife, Bri, when he started feeling pain in his chest.

He tried to ignore it, in part because he didn’t want to interrupt the much-needed vacation. And he was too stubborn to get it checked out.

Soon, he felt he didn’t have a choice.

He and his wife made their way to the ship’s medical center, where the diagnosis became clear: He was having a heart attack. Then, as the staff tried to stabilize him and make arrangements to transport him onshore, he felt himself drifting from consciousness.

“I don’t know how to explain it other than, my body just knew I was about to die,” Legieza said, weeks later. “I know it’s cliché, but I said, ‘Tell my wife I love her, tell my friends and family I love them.'”

Legieza’s memory is hazy as far as what happened next.

He said he lost consciousness and saw a glimpse of his son, Destin Legieza. Destin, a Brentwood police officer, was killed in an early morning crash in June 2020 after being struck by a driver on the wrong side of the road.





