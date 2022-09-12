Glen Michael “Mikey” Clark, 57, of Vine Grove, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his residence.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer; his father, Russell; and his mother, Gladys.

Mr. Clark is survived by his two daughters, Jamie Clark of Vine Grove and Jeannie Clark of Ohio; six grandchildren, Kylie, Aimee, John Glenn, Bethany, Izabelle and Candice; two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Ember; nine siblings, Gary, Russell, David, Dan, Mary, Jason, Chris, Zetta and James; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral for Mr. Clark is at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept., 15, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Stovall United Methodist Church Cemetery in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.