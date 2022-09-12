Global Immersion Cooling Market Report 2022: Key Insights Into Trends, Drivers, Major Players & More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Immersion Cooling Market, By Cooling Fluid (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Fluids, Fluorocarbon-based Fluids), Application (High-performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining), Type, Region – Global Forecast to 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Immersion Cooling Market Scope and Market Size
Immersion Cooling Market Segments Covered in the Report
By Cooling Fluid
- Mineral Oil
- Synthetic Fluids
- Fluorocarbon-based Fluids
- Other
By Application
- High-performance Computing
- Artificial Intelligence
- Edge Computing
- Cryptocurrency Mining
- Others (Cloud Computing, Enterprise Computing)
By Type
- Single-Phase Immersion Cooling
- Two-Phase Immersion Cooling
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- Middle East
- Africa
- South America
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON IMMERSION COOLING MARKET
5. IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY COOLING FLUID
6. IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
7. IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY TYPE
8. IMMERSION COOLING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
10. COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
- Iceotope Technologies Ltd
- LiquidCool Solutions
- DUG Technology
- DCX – The Liquid Cooling Company
- ExaScaler Inc
- LiquidStack
- Fujitsu
- Green Revolution Cooling Inc
- Submer
- Asperitas
- Midas Green Technologies
- SixtyOneC Technology Corporation
- Engineered Fluids
- TK-SVYAZ and TIEMMERS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1h7wk
