IIT Guwahati Opens Applications For PG Certificate Programmes On Coursera

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati opens applications for 3 new PG Certificate Programmes on Coursera

IIT Guwahati and Coursera partner to launch PG Certificate programmes in Cloud Computing Applications, Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR and UX Design and HCI. Enrollments close on September 21, 2022.

PG Certificate in Cloud Computing Applications

Who is this programme meant for?

IT professionals, project leads/ managers in tech companies, data professionals, coding professionals and cloud developers would find this programme to be valuable for growing their careers.

Minimum criteria:

A bachelor’s degree in any related field along with a basic understanding of coding (C/C++), algorithms and high-school level mathematics.

PG Certificate in Deep Learning for Computer Vision and XR

Who is this programme meant for?

Learners who are interested in computational imaging, computer graphics, machine learning and human vision. Those interested in new imaging devices and computational methods for applications in VR/AR, entertainment and electronic games, robotic assisted technologies, etc. will find this programme to be especially interesting.

Minimum criteria

A bachelor’s degree in any related field along with a basic understanding of coding (C/C++), algorithms and high-school level mathematics.

PG Certificate in UX Design and HCI