Inheritance tax: Pensions may reduce an inheritance tax bill

Inheritance tax takings by the taxman have hit the highest they have ever been with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) taking £6.1billion in the 2021-22 tax year. Inheritance tax is a tax paid on an estate of someone who has died and includes a person’s property, money and possessions. The threshold, or nil rate band, at which families pay inheritance tax has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009 and is to remain frozen at this rate until 2026.

Anything above the £325,000 threshold, which applies to every individual, is then taxed at a rate of 40 percent – although some can increase their threshold.

While the estate owner doesn’t pay the tax themselves, it can take a sizeable chunk out of what a person’s beneficiaries can receive.

There are many strategies, ranging from using ISAs and trusts to writing a legally valid Will and making potentially exempt transfers, all of which can help someone reduce the tax liability on their estate.

Another one of these tactics involves using a pension to reduce the value of an estate, ensuring that someone can leave more of their wealth to loved ones rather than HMRC.

READ MORE: 1950s-born women urge new DWP minister to act on state pension