Inside Queen Elizabeth’s iconic classic car collection – pictures





Her Royal Highness was usually seen driving some of the best vehicles on the market, often highlighting some of the most prestigious cars Britain had to offer. During the Second World War, she was a driver mechanic in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service driving ambulances.

Often seen behind the wheel of her trusty Land Rover Defender driving around Sandringham, the Queen had a long history of driving the best cars. Land Rovers have been a staple in Her Majesty’s garage throughout the years, having owned around 30 during her reign. State cars are used for public engagements and on ceremonial occasions, with five currently in operation: two Bentleys and three Rolls-Royces. The Queen was also seen driving Range Rovers, Land Rovers, Jaguars and Daimlers during her historic 70-year reign. READ MORE: Drivers warned of huge fines for practicing common fuel-saving method

Aston Martin Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip bought a 1965 Aston Martin DB6 Volante as a gift to King Charles on his 21st birthday. This car is famously said to be “powered by wine and cheese” after King Charles converted it to run on bioethanol in 2008 to be kinder to the environment. It is said that the car uses around four and a half bottles of wine for every mile it travels. Bentley Bentleys make up a large part of the Queen’s day-to-day collection with the brand admitting in 2016 that the Queen’s purchase of a Bentley Bentaya would come with an agreement that the “standard” options would be upgraded. The Bentley also featured in the Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002, when the monarch was given a Bentley state limousine. She had two of the most exclusive Bentleys in the world, with both models coming with fully armoured bodywork and glass, blast-resistant tyres, and blue flashing lights.

Vauxhall The Queen was also known to favour the British classic over the years, starting with the Vauxhall Cresta PA Friary Estate in the 1960s. This car came with plenty of modifications for housing dogs, a gun rack for shotguns and even a fishing rod holder on the roof. The Queen could also be seen Insignias and Omegas over the years. Jaguar The Queen’s “off-duty” car of choice was often a Jaguar XE, which she was regularly seen driving herself to church in. As recently as 2021, the monarch was spotted behind the wheel of a racing green Jaguar Estate, just three days after being advised by her doctors to rest.