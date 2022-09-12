Jamie Foxx’s 10 Highest-Grossing Movies, According To Box Office Mojo

Jamie Foxx is one of the most prolific actors of his generation, whose appearances in Netflix’s Day Shift and the box office-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home, have put him back in the spotlight in recent months.





In his career, which has spanned almost three decades, Jamie Foxx has appeared in over 90 projects, playing a variety of memorable characters. While he has also seen his fair share of flops, Foxx is best known for his appearances in several box office successes, as seen on Box Office Mojo.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 Horrible Bosses (2011) – $209,838,559

Available On HBO Max

From the mind of Seth Gordon, Horrible Bosses is a 2011 comedy sporting an all-star cast, which includes Jamie Foxx as Dean Jones. Jones, who has a much more colorful nickname in the film, acts as a “murder consultant” for a trio of friends intent on getting rid of their abusive bosses.

On its relatively small budget, Horrible Bosses became a worldwide success, garnering over $200 million at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). The film served to expand the horizons of its already famous cast, who all returned for the 2014 sequel which, while not as successful as the original, still earned its fair share of profit.

Available On Netflix

In 2010, Jamie Foxx teamed up with Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifinakis in the road trip film Due Date. In this dark comedy, Foxx portrays Darryl Johnson, a friend of Ethan’s (Galifinakis) who is briefly caught up in the antics of the two protagonists.

Due Date managed to make a profit at the worldwide box office despite largely negative reviews, earning over $200 million (via Box Office Mojo). Despite its success, the film made little use of its cast’s talent and is not considered to be one of Robert Downey Jr.’s best.

8 Valentine’s Day (2010) – $216,528,528

Available On HBO Max

Valentine’s Day is an ensemble romance film that follows in the footsteps of other great romantic comedies, namely Love, Actually. Foxx stars as Kelvin Moore, a sports reporter who falls in love with a recently dumped publicist (Jessica Biel)

Despite overwhelmingly negative reviews, Valentine’s Day still managed to quadruple its $52 million budget (via Box Office Mojo), finding its footing among many other romantic comedies that defied critics. The film’s success proved helpful to Foxx’s career, though he would not leverage his part therein in many future romantic comedies.

7 Collateral (2004) – $220,239,925

Available On HBO Max

Collateral is a 2004 action film wherein an LA taxi driver, played by Foxx, finds his cab commandeered by a crazed hitman, portrayed by Tom Cruise. The film depicts the struggle between the two men over the course of one long night, ending with a bloody final confrontation.

Collateral was a hit for fans and critics, garnering high praise from both categories. The action thriller went on to earn $220 million at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo), informing the future filmographies of both Foxx and Cruise, who would find many of their greatest successes in the action genre.

6 Baby Driver (2017) – $226,945,087

Available On Fubo TV

Baby Driver is a 2017 heist action film directed by legendary filmmaker Edgar Wright. Starring Ansel Elgort, John Hamm, Jon Bernthal, and Eiza Gonzalez, the film also includes Jamie Foxx as the hardened criminal Leon “Bats” Jefferson III.

Baby Driver was a major success for all parties involved, making more than six times its meager budget of $34 million (via Box Office Mojo). Audiences turned up to theaters both for the film’s all-star cast and for Wright’s thrilling direction, which contributed to Bats being labeled as one of Foxx’s best action roles yet.

5 Django Unchained (2012) – $426,074,373

Available To Rent On Apple TV

Django Unchained is one of several revisionist history films from prolific director Quentin Tarantino. In this project, which is heavily influenced by the Italian film, Django, Foxx portrays the eponymous character, a former slave who frees himself and aims to return to his wife.

Django Unchained was a critical darling, earning rave reviews and two Academy Awards. The film did similarly well at the worldwide box office, making over $400 million (via Box Office Mojo). Foxx’s career was shot into overdrive following this film, with his role being labeled as one of the best characters in any of Tarantino’s films.

4 Rio (2011) – $483,866,518

Available On Hulu

Rio is a 2011 animated children’s film depicting the plight of a rare bird who finds himself stranded in Rio de Janeiro. He uses the help of several friends to make his way back to his owner, including that of Jamie Foxx’s Nico, a suave and cool samba-loving yellow canary, who is best friends with will.i.am’s Pedro.

Rio was a massive hit, garnering several hundred million dollars in profit at the worldwide box office (via Box Office Mojo). Jamie Foxx’s and will.i.am’s characters proved to be standout personalities from the film, appearing in much of its marketing and leading the movie to its massively successful theatrical run.

3 Rio 2 (2014) – $498,781,117

Available On HBO Max

Rio 2 is the 2014 sequel to the 2011 animated film of the same name. The movie brings back much of its original cast, including Jamie Foxx as Nico, who, along with his best friend Pedro, throws his very own show at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Carnival celebration.

Rio 2 surpassed the box office numbers of its predecessor, becoming a bona fide success (via Box Office Mojo). As was the case for the original film, the characters of Pedro and Nico received special acclaim, leading a spin-off project to be ordered following the two characters, though there has been no news on this project in recent years.

2 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – $708,982,323

Available On Starz

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the second and final installment in Andrew Garfield’s series of Spider-Man films. Taking place several years after the original film, the sequel pits Spider-Man against an electrified supervillain in Foxx’s Electro.

While The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was not a financial flop in any sense, earning a whopping $700 million (via Box Office Mojo), the poor critical reviews and backlash in response to Foxx’s character set the series on thin ice with fans. Confidence in The Amazing Spider-Man quickly waned and the franchise was canceled shortly thereafter.

1 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1,901,232,550

Available On Starz

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third and final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first trilogy of films starring the eponymous teenage superhero. As the first film to unite Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Men onscreen, No Way Home also brought back several classic villains from previous projects, including Jamie Foxx’s Max Dillon aka Electro.

No Way Home quickly became one of the biggest movies of all time, garnering almost $2 billion globally (via Box Office Mojo), making it the sixth-highest-grossing film ever. While fans were undoubtedly excited to see Foxx’s new-and-improved take on Electro, the driving factor behind the film’s success was undoubtedly the heavily rumored involvement of Maguire and Garfield.

NEXT: Ryan Gosling’s Highest-Grossing Films According To Box Office Mojo