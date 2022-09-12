Jing x Équité Webinar Answers Luxury’s Burning Questions On The Metaverse | Jing Daily

Recently, we kicked off the first edition of the Jing Daily x Équité webinar series about the luxury metaverse. More than 500 people registered — including representatives of some of the most iconic luxury brands such as Hermès and Audemars Piguet — indicating the extreme relevance of the topic. As the Q&A portion was rich with questions that keep luxury managers up at night, I decided to dedicate this Future of Luxury column to answering them.

Where do you see luxury brands and the metaverse in the next five years, 10 years? Will this be a sustainable trend?

The metaverse is the next, more immersive iteration of the internet. In its full expression it will allow a seamless and fluid transition between the physical and the digital. Today’s technologies, notably the Meta Quest 2 and ByteDance Pico Neo 3 Pro Eye, are a leap ahead of previous devices. However, we are probably still three to five generations of hardware, processor, camera, sensor, and software updates away from VR and AR not just becoming mainstream but being as intuitively usable and convenient as today’s phones.

So the question is not about if, but when — and whether a three to five year horizon is realistic from today’s perspective. Once devices are smaller, more powerful, and much easier to use, they will replace the smartphone, at least in part, and become our day-to-day devices. This is why the metaverse is not a trend but a structural change in the market. In the webinar I strongly urged the audience to get familiar with today’s technology so that they can understand its potential and limitations. I spend at least an hour a day in VR, host conferences in the metaverse, and use apps in my everyday life, from work to workouts. Some are amazing, some need significant work. Therefore, being in the metaverse today will allow the managers of luxury brands to successfully manage the future and generate relevant ideas.

Should brands adopt a different personality in the metaverse to connect with the younger generations? Or should they stay on brand with their image in the non-metaverse world?

I am a radicalist when it comes to brand storytelling. Today, brands have too many personalities and messages, making it almost impossible for them to become relevant with Gen Z. I recently analyzed a few legacy brands that tried hard to be young at all costs, e.g. through integrations into games like Call of Duty which did not feel on brand. Basically, if it feels weird, then it probably is, especially for a digitally native generation.

The most critical exercise brands should do right now is to audit their brand story and reduce their message to one, which is expressed from a rational and an emotional perspective. It’s an unbelievably difficult process, especially from the inside, because there is a tendency to add too many elements to the positioning. This does not work with Gen Z and in a metaverse reality where the breakthrough of messages towards audiences has become increasingly challenging as the experience becomes more immersive and channels more closed. Preparing this way for the metaverse will give brands a jumpstart in today’s world and generate significant competitive advantage.

Do you imagine luxury companies and fashion houses investing more on building internal teams to work specifically in the metaverse? If so, are there any examples of good ones you have noticed staffing up?