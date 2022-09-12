Kansas volunteers help wildfire efforts in Northern California

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Volunteers from Kansas are joining hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster workers in responding to wildfires in Northern California.

Shelley Houser from Wamego, Judy Stroot from Andover, and Shannon Wilson from Lawrence, Kansas will help with sheltering and mass care operations, in person and virtually, for the Mosquito Fire near Sacramento.

Currently, more than 850 trained Red Cross responders have worked with partners to provide nearly 14,700 overnight stays in emergency shelters, over 22,300 meals and snacks, and over 20,100 relief supplies needed due to these wildfires.

To donate to help those impacted by the fires go to redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999.

