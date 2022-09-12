King Charles III, Andrew, Anne and Edward walk behind Queen’s coffin





The coffin was taken in a hearse up the Royal Mile in Edinburgh in the procession which started at around 2.30pm with thousands lining the streets. Charles led the procession followed by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, Anne, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, and other members of the monarchy followed behind in cars. The hearse arrived at St Giles, ahead of a service of remembrance for the late Queen. The service began just after 3pm. The King flew to Edniburgh earlier today, accompanied by Camilla.

It will then be taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state at Westminster until the day of her funeral next Monday. The country will mark the occasion with a national bank holiday. It was initially estimated that 40,000 people would turn up each day to pay their respects but Whitehall chiefs in charge of logistics for the five-night London vigil have since estimated that more than 750,000 may wish to attend. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said “unprecedented demand” is anticipated.

She warned Tory MPs that queues at Westminster Hall could be as long as 30 hours. Earlier today, Prince Charles addressed parliament at Westminster Hall, paying trubute to “the late sovereign, my beloved mother, the Queen”. Quoting Shakespeare’s Henry VIII, Charles said the Queen had been “a pattern to all princes living”. He added: “We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples.

“While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. “This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. “She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.” Earlier today, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, describing her as being the “anchor of our nation”. She described the Queen as a “great constant” in an “ever-changing world, especially in turbulent times”. The First Minister also spoke about the Queen’s “genuine love of Scotland” and her “profound sense of public service”, which Ms Sturgeon said “never faltered”.