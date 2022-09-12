Kourtney Kardashian’s Middle Name Is Now Kardashian After Tying The Knot With Travis Barker

After the duo walked down the aisle and made things official, Kourtney legally added Barker to her name.
Kourtney explained that she didn’t completely drop her last name though and actually decided to use it as her middle name — making her Kourtney Kardashian Barker.
As for married life and merging their families, Kourtney says everything has just been really “easy” for the couple.
“I think of times when things weren’t so easy and it’s just like, when it’s right, it’s right,” she said.
She added that “working together and keeping the communication open” has also been helpful in bringing their families together.
“Because I came from a blended family, I feel like, we have experience. We’ve known each other and I’ve had my own relationship with his kids for like 10 years,” she noted.
She continued, “It does make it really easy. We just all know each other and each other’s intentions.”
It’s nice to hear that everything is going so well for Kourtney and Travis!
Source link