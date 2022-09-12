Law & Order bosses address ‘pretty tough’ crossover event

“Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands.

“After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case. “

While fans shared their excitement about the upcoming episode, many shared their sadness as Rollins star Kelli confirmed she would be leaving the franchise.

As it’s yet to be seen how her character’s exit would take place, the actress took to Instagram to thank fans and bosses for “our incredible work together these last 12 years.”

Law and Order’s crossover event airs Thursday, September 22 on NBC in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.